Hulu Celebrates Animayhem Lineup With New NTWRK Capsule Collection

Hulu is commemorating its extensive slate of adult animation and anime series with its new Animayhem capsule.
The collection, which marks a partnership between the streaming platform and NTWRK, features 10 unique pieces centered on designs from Bob’s Burgers and other familiar favorites. Also seen across the capsule are Futurama, Family Guy, Solar Opposites, and more.
Get a closer look at the collection below. For a availability and related info, see here.
The collection follows this July’s rollout of the Animayhem sub-brand, which Barrie Gruner, Hulu’s executive VP of marketing and publicity, described as an “obvious” new addition to its app experience.
“When you have the number one offering in adult animation and anime of any major streaming service, creating this destination is obvious," Gruner told Variety over the summer. "We know exactly where we can meet these fans, because they’re already here."
Other titles currently housed under the Animayhem banner include Chainsaw Man, One Punch Man, American Dad, The Great North, and more. Check out the full lineup here.