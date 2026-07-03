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Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers Evicted from Luxury Home Over $84K in Unpaid Rent
Pop Culture

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers Evicted From Luxury Home Amid $84K Rent Dispute

Court records show a judge granted the landlord possession of the property after the couple failed to respond to the eviction lawsuit.

Bernadette Giacomazzo199 days ago
Nas attends "King's Disease III" Album Celebration in New York City.
Music

Nas' California Home Reportedly Burglarized, Two Bags Worth of Items Stolen

Two men were spotted on the Ring camera of Nas' home in Calabasas stealing two bags worth of items while he attended an album release party in New York City.

Jose Martinez1342 days ago
kim k
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Is Now a Billionaire, According to 'Forbes'

'Forbes' reports that Kim’s many business ventures have led to her inclusion on the World’s Billionaires list for the first time ever on Tuesday.

Brenton Blanchet1929 days ago
paul
Pop Culture

Jake Paul's Calabasas Home Searched by FBI

It's not currently known why the house of Jake, one of the notorious Paul brothers, was the site of an executed search warrant by the feds.

Trace William Cowen2173 days ago
Kanye West captured by paparazzi.
Music

Kanye West's Dome-Like Housing Prototypes Have Been Taken Down

Consider the deadline met...with time to spare.

Gavin Evans2503 days ago
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Kanye West
Music

Kanye West's Dome-Like Concept Homes May Be Torn Down Over Permit Issues

Last month, a number of dome-like concept houses designed by Kanye West and his team popped up in Calabasas.

Joe Price2539 days ago
rocky
Music

ASAP Rocky Makes Appearance at Kanye West's Sunday Service Following Sweden Release

The verdict in Rocky's Sweden case is expected later this month.

Trace William Cowen2539 days ago
kanye
Music

Kanye's Dome-Like Concept Houses Appear in Calabasas

With giant dome prices in the area currently surging, it's heartwarming to see that someone is tackling this issue with urgency.

Trace William Cowen2544 days ago
khloe kardashian
Pop Culture

Khloé Kardashian Addresses Troll Who Went at Her for Keeping Nanny Around

The reality star responded to an Instagram troll who accused Khloé of being incapable of mothering her daughter True.

Hannah Lifshutz2633 days ago
q
Music

Schoolboy Q Says He Scrapped Multiple 'Trash' Albums Before Landing on 'CrasH Talk'

Q credits golf and his TDE family with helping him move past a period of creative frustration.

Trace William Cowen2642 days ago
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dmx
Music

Watch DMX Open Kanye's Sunday Service With a Prayer

X provided the intro for the latest edition of Kanye's Sunday Service festivities.

Trace William Cowen2679 days ago
Jaden Smith A Calabasas Freestyle
Music

Jaden Smith Skates and Drops Bars in His Video for "A Calabasas Freestyle"

The track is from Jaden's fall 2018 project 'The Sunset Tapes: A Cool Tape Story.'

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2739 days ago
6ix9ine
Music

6ix9ine’s Label Head Wanted Him to Leave New York to Live Near Drake and Kanye

The rise of controversial rapper 6ix9ine has been unorthodox, to say the least.

Joe Price2740 days ago
french montana getty andrew chin
Music

French Montana Shows Off His Mansion Following Home Invasion

Setting the record straight and flexing just how big his house is after news coverage only showed half of his home, Montana shared a photo of his full property on Instagram.

Eric Skelton2904 days ago
French Montana
Music

French Montana's Calabasas Home Targeted by Armed Robbers

There are still many unanswered questions regarding the invasion, such as what—if anything—was stolen and if anyone at the residence was injured during the incident.

Joshua Espinoza2909 days ago
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This is a picture of Snoop Dogg.
Music

Snoop Dogg Shares Photoshopped Image Of Kanye West As a White Dude

Snoop shared a photo of West looking a bit pale.

Sajae Elder2998 days ago

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