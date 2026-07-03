Adidas Calabasas

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Kanye West Yeezy
Sneakers

Adidas Under Investigation Over Yeezy Injury

Adidas is being investigated for an injury that occurred at Kanye West's Yeezy office in Calabasas.

Mike DeStefano2986 days ago
Yeezy Powerphase 'Black' Kim Kardashian
Sneakers

Kanye West's Next Two Yeezy Powerphases Drop in Early 2018

The black and grey Adidas Yeezy Powerphase colorways will release in January 2018 for $120 each.

Brandon Richard3246 days ago
Adidas Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas
Sneakers

Kanye West's Calabasas Adidas Yeezys Release Today

Kanye West's Adidas Calabasas Powerphase releases today, March 28.

Brendan Dunne3398 days ago
Kanye West Adidas Calabasas Powerphase Sneaker 2017 Release Date On Foot
Sneakers

Get Ready for Kanye West's Cheapest Adidas Sneaker To Date

We have a retail price for Kanye West's Adidas Calabasas Powerphase.

Brandon Richard3417 days ago
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