Bus

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

A yellow school bus labeled "First Student" on a snowy street near buildings and a Canadian flag.
Life

1 Dead, 32 Injured After Bus Carrying Iowa Lake Community College Baseball Team Crashes

The bus overturned on Wednesday morning while the team was traveling to Arkansas for scheduled games.

tara mahadevan156 days ago
iShowSpeed
Music

IShowSpeed Shows Off Tricked-Out Bus for Speed Does America Tour

He'll be streaming 24/7 from it while traveling across 25 states.

Trey Alston323 days ago
Ice-T wears a black cap and a black shirt with white stars, smiling while appearing on a show
Music

Ice-T Says Body Count's Tour Bus Smells Like 'Bengay and Potpourri'

The 66-year-old says life on the road is far different now than it was when he was a rising rapper in the 1980s.

Brad Callas763 days ago
Life

Viral Video Shows Charlotte Bus Driver Exchanging Gun Fire With Passenger After Dispute

The pair opened fire on one another aboard a Charlotte transit bus earlier this month. Both sustained injuries and are in stable condition.

Brad Callas1146 days ago
Close up photo of bees on honeycomb
Life

Six People Stung to Death by Killer Bees After Bus Crashes Into Hives

Six people have been killed by bees in Nicaragua after a bus crashed into a ravine and hit several beehives, unleashing the deadly swarms on the passengers.

Joe Price1164 days ago
Advertisement
stolen bus pictured on highway
Life

14-Year-Old Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Run Someone Over in Stolen School Bus

The Tennessee 14-year-old is alleged to have attempted to run someone over in a stolen school bus before taking the vehicle on the interstate.

Trace William Cowen1166 days ago
Kids being escorted onto school bus
Life

Michigan Middle School Student Stops Bus After Driver Passes Out

A middle student from Michigan stopped a bus after he noticed the driver losing consciousness while operating the bus. He's being celebrated as a hero.

tara mahadevan1177 days ago
Police scene in Laval quebec
Life

Two Children Dead After Driver Crashes Bus Into Daycare in Quebec

Two children have died and six others are injured after a man drove a bus into a Laval, Quebec, daycare today. Police arrested a 51-year-old man.

Louis Pavlakos1256 days ago
london bus 63 london bus 63 london bus 63
Life

London Bus Driver Allegedly Stops During Route To Cop Plantain

A commuter has spoken about the bewildering moment when a South London bus driver reportedly left his bus mid-route to go and buy plantain from a nearby shop.

Sanj Patel1261 days ago
bus driver being investigated after being slapped by parent
Life

Video Shows Physical Altercation Between Georgia Parent and School Bus Driver

The incident took place Wednesday in Paulding County, Georgia. School officials say the substitute driver was suspended pending an internal investigation.

Joshua Espinoza1274 days ago
Advertisement
Camdan McWright screenshot RIP
Sports

San José State Freshman Football Player Fatally Struck by School Bus While on Scooter

San José State freshman football player Camdan McWright died Friday morning after he was struck by a school bus while riding his electric scooter.

Brad Callas1366 days ago
School buses lined up
Life

School Bus Driver Arrested After Video Shows Him Shoving Black Students, Allegedly Told Them to Sit In Back

A school bus driver in Georgia has been fired and arrested after a viral video showed him shoving a 6-year-old and 10-year-old Black student.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1397 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly attends the premiere of his documentary.
Music

Machine Gun Kelly Calls Out Person Who Spray Painted Homophobic Slur on 'Wrong' Tour Bus

Machine Gun Kelly took to his Instagram Stories to make fun of an individual who allegedly waited until nearly 5 a.m. to spray paint the "wrong" tour bus.

Jose Martinez1444 days ago
Bus driver with 38 passengers says he didn’t know his gummy snacks included THC
Life

Bus Driver Transporting 38 People Charged After Allegedly Eating THC Gummies and Passing Out Behind the Wheel

Jinhuan Chen told the judge he was unaware that the snacks contained THC. He is now charged with 38 counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

Joshua Espinoza1494 days ago
Crash of transport bus carrying escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez, among others.
Life

Texas Inmate Serving Sentence for Murder Escapes After Stabbing Bus Driver During Transport

A Texas inmate serving a life sentence for capital murder escaped custody after stabbing the officer driving a transport bus and causing the vehicle to crash.

Jose Martinez1528 days ago
Advertisement
The mugshot of Jerome McNabb.
Life

School Bus Driver Arrested After Footage Showing Him Repeatedly Hit Student on Bus Surfaces

A school bus driver in Louisiana was arrested after authorities were notified of footage of him hitting and kicking a student several times on the bus.

Jose Martinez1538 days ago
bus screenshot for crash story
Life

Video Shows Driver Crashing Into School Bus Full of Kids While Racing in New Mexico

Video footage shows a man racing his white Mustang and crashing into a school bus full of children, flipping the bus and leaving two students injured.

Jordan Rose1543 days ago
A bus is pictured at a crime scene after a shooting
Life

Minneapolis School Bus Driver Shot in Head While Transporting Children

Photos from the scene show a bullet hole in the bus' front windshield. Per authorities, three young children were on board at the time of the shooting.

Trace William Cowen1619 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App