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1 Dead, 32 Injured After Bus Carrying Iowa Lake Community College Baseball Team Crashes
The bus overturned on Wednesday morning while the team was traveling to Arkansas for scheduled games.
IShowSpeed Shows Off Tricked-Out Bus for Speed Does America Tour
He'll be streaming 24/7 from it while traveling across 25 states.
Ice-T Says Body Count's Tour Bus Smells Like 'Bengay and Potpourri'
The 66-year-old says life on the road is far different now than it was when he was a rising rapper in the 1980s.
Viral Video Shows Charlotte Bus Driver Exchanging Gun Fire With Passenger After Dispute
The pair opened fire on one another aboard a Charlotte transit bus earlier this month. Both sustained injuries and are in stable condition.
Six People Stung to Death by Killer Bees After Bus Crashes Into Hives
Six people have been killed by bees in Nicaragua after a bus crashed into a ravine and hit several beehives, unleashing the deadly swarms on the passengers.
14-Year-Old Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Run Someone Over in Stolen School Bus
The Tennessee 14-year-old is alleged to have attempted to run someone over in a stolen school bus before taking the vehicle on the interstate.
Michigan Middle School Student Stops Bus After Driver Passes Out
A middle student from Michigan stopped a bus after he noticed the driver losing consciousness while operating the bus. He's being celebrated as a hero.
Two Children Dead After Driver Crashes Bus Into Daycare in Quebec
Two children have died and six others are injured after a man drove a bus into a Laval, Quebec, daycare today. Police arrested a 51-year-old man.
London Bus Driver Allegedly Stops During Route To Cop Plantain
A commuter has spoken about the bewildering moment when a South London bus driver reportedly left his bus mid-route to go and buy plantain from a nearby shop.
Video Shows Physical Altercation Between Georgia Parent and School Bus Driver
The incident took place Wednesday in Paulding County, Georgia. School officials say the substitute driver was suspended pending an internal investigation.
San José State Freshman Football Player Fatally Struck by School Bus While on Scooter
San José State freshman football player Camdan McWright died Friday morning after he was struck by a school bus while riding his electric scooter.
School Bus Driver Arrested After Video Shows Him Shoving Black Students, Allegedly Told Them to Sit In Back
A school bus driver in Georgia has been fired and arrested after a viral video showed him shoving a 6-year-old and 10-year-old Black student.
Machine Gun Kelly Calls Out Person Who Spray Painted Homophobic Slur on 'Wrong' Tour Bus
Machine Gun Kelly took to his Instagram Stories to make fun of an individual who allegedly waited until nearly 5 a.m. to spray paint the "wrong" tour bus.
Bus Driver Transporting 38 People Charged After Allegedly Eating THC Gummies and Passing Out Behind the Wheel
Jinhuan Chen told the judge he was unaware that the snacks contained THC. He is now charged with 38 counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.
Texas Inmate Serving Sentence for Murder Escapes After Stabbing Bus Driver During Transport
A Texas inmate serving a life sentence for capital murder escaped custody after stabbing the officer driving a transport bus and causing the vehicle to crash.
School Bus Driver Arrested After Footage Showing Him Repeatedly Hit Student on Bus Surfaces
A school bus driver in Louisiana was arrested after authorities were notified of footage of him hitting and kicking a student several times on the bus.
Video Shows Driver Crashing Into School Bus Full of Kids While Racing in New Mexico
Video footage shows a man racing his white Mustang and crashing into a school bus full of children, flipping the bus and leaving two students injured.
Minneapolis School Bus Driver Shot in Head While Transporting Children
Photos from the scene show a bullet hole in the bus' front windshield. Per authorities, three young children were on board at the time of the shooting.