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Drake
Music

Drake's 'Iceman' Proves Big Business as Corporate America Turns Album Art Into Ads

Burger King and Buffalo Wild Wings are just two of the companies using Drizzy's latest release to promote its products.

Trey Alston63 days ago
Burger King Offers 40M Yen to Every Japanese Franchisee to Join Them
Life

Burger King Japan Dangles $250K to Lure Rival Franchisees

Inside the cash-for-defection deal shaking up Japan’s fast-food wars — and why Burger King thinks franchisees will flip for it now.

Bernadette Giacomazzo85 days ago
Mary J. Blige Recalls Backlash From Infamous Burger King Commercial 'Still Not a Laughing Matter'
Pop Culture

Mary J. Blige Says Infamous 2012 Burger King Ad is 'Not a Laughing Matter'

The R&B legend opens up about racist stereotypes, bad management, and why that pulled Burger King chicken wrap spot changed everything.

Bernadette Giacomazzo89 days ago
Burger King Franchisee Back in Court for Alleged Child Labor and Wage Violations
Life

Burger King Franchisee Accused of 1,600 Child Labor and Wage Violations

From a 13-year-old on the line to 104 restaurants under review, a years-long trail of complaints has erupted into a multistate labor probe involving a Burger King franchisee.

Bernadette Giacomazzo109 days ago
Wendy's is Hiring a Chief Tasting Officer for $170K Per Year Amid Ongoing Burger Wars
Pop Culture

Wendy’s Hiring ‘Chief Tasting Officer’ for Six-Figure Burger-Tasting Job

Wendy’s says one lucky fan could land a six-figure gig tasting menu items and reviewing them on camera as burger chains ramp up their latest rivalry.

Bernadette Giacomazzo132 days ago
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Burger King Appears to Swipe at McDonald's Big Arch Promo with Latest TikTok
Pop Culture

Burger King Appears to Throw Shade at McDonald’s Big Arch Promo in Latest TikTok

The burger wars just hit TikTok, with Burger King and McDonald’s CEOs going bite for bite.

Bernadette Giacomazzo137 days ago
Burger King Makes 'Premium' Changes to Whopper for First Time in a Decade
Pop Culture

Burger King Makes ‘Premium’ Changes to Whopper for First Time in Nearly a Decade

After years of customer feedback, Burger King is rolling out 'premium' upgrades to the Whopper, marking its first major refresh in nearly a decade.

Bernadette Giacomazzo141 days ago
A Burger King sign with a yellow and red logo, mounted on a wall inside a building.
Life

Burger King Is Testing an AI Headset That Listens for ‘Please’ and ‘Thank You’ From Its Employees

The fast-food chain is piloting a new voice assistant that helps staff and monitor interactions.

Alex Ocho142 days ago
Burger King meal featuring a burger, cheesy tots, pink dessert pie, and a drink cup with SpongeBob SquarePants design.
Pop Culture

Under the Sea, a New Burger King Menu Awaits

Complex225 days ago
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Burger King

SpongeBob SquarePants Fans Can Now Get Krabby Patties & Frozen Pineapple Floats for a Limited Time
Pop Culture

SpongeBob Fans Can Now Get Krabby Patties and Frozen Pineapple Floats for a Limited Time

The new food offering is all to promote the upcoming SpongeBob movie, 'The SpongeBob Movie: The Search for SquarePants.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo228 days ago
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Burger King
Pop Culture

Burger King Employee Who Went Viral for Running Restaurant Alone Launches GoFundMe After Firing

She said she was late to work because she was taking care of her kids.

Trey Alston335 days ago
Burger King restaurant
Pop Culture

Burger King Employee Who Went Viral for Mediocre Anniversary Gift Opens Food Truck

Kevin Ford went viral in 2022 after his employer celebrated his 27th work anniversary with a low-cost gift.

tara mahadevan694 days ago
Chris Brown wearing an oversized red shirt and jewelry, holding a microphone onstage
Music

Chris Brown Breaks Down Decision to Invest in Burger King Franchise as a 17-Year-Old

The singer previously revealed he owned 14 Burger King franchises.

Joe Price810 days ago
Person sitting on a rooftop within a red circle, indicating focus on the individual
Life

Video Shows Man in Pursuit of Ultimate Leisure Enjoying Nude Bath Atop Burger King

Nothing inspires impromptu, heights-defying nudity quite like a finely flame-grilled beef patty.

Trace William Cowen863 days ago
Life

Burger King Facing Lawsuit for Allegedly Making Whopper Look Bigger in Ads

Customers filed a proposed class action lawsuit that claimed Burger King's in-store signs make the Whopper appear 35 percent larger than the real deal.

Joe Price1053 days ago
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Life

Burger King Thailand Introduces Burger With Unlimited Patties, Food Influencer Orders 100

The launch of the burger comes weeks after the Thai version of the chain launched a burger containing 20 slices of American cheese and no meat.

Joe Price1088 days ago
Life

Burger King Thailand’s ‘Real Cheeseburger’ Features 20 Slices of American Cheese and No Meat

The cheese-only cheeseburger is popular amongst young Thai people.

tara mahadevan1103 days ago
A Burger King chain in Farmingdale, New York
Pop Culture

Burger King Unveils 'Spider-Verse'-Themed Menu Featuring Whopper on Red Bun

With 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' set to hit theaters next month, Burger King has unveiled a new menu influenced by the animated film.

Brad Callas1169 days ago

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