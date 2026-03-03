Burger King Appears to Throw Shade at McDonald’s Big Arch Promo in Latest TikTok

Days after McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski went viral for promoting the new Big Arch Burger, Burger King dropped a TikTok featuring its own top executive doing something similar, but some say, better.

Burger King didn’t name names—but it didn’t have to.

According to Newsweek, Tom Curtis, president of Burger King U.S. & Canada, is seen sampling the chain’s newly revamped Whopper. The video was framed around recent customer outreach—Curtis previously shared his phone number publicly, inviting guests to text feedback about the brand.

But the focal point quickly became the moment he unwrapped the burger and took a confident, full bite.

The updated Whopper includes several tweaks: a more premium bun, creamier mayonnaise, and new clamshell-style packaging designed to better protect the sandwich.

Curtis examines the burger, takes a substantial bite, and continues speaking naturally on camera.

One TikTok user wrote, “He took a decent bite unlike the McDonald’s CEO.” Another added, “Never once used the word ‘product.’” A third commented, “This marketing is low-key genius… they didn’t have to mention McDonald’s and we all knew.”