Brittney Griner

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Watch Brittney Griner Toss Angel Reese to the Ground in the Latest WNBA Face-Off
Sports

Brittney Griner’s Flagrant Foul Sends Angel Reese to the Floor in WNBA Clash

A hard foul, a Flagrant 1, and a $500 hit: inside the Brittney Griner–Angel Reese clash that became one of the night’s biggest WNBA talking points.

Bernadette Giacomazzo45 days ago
Joe Rogan Laughs As UFC Fighter Josh Hokit Calls Brittney Griner 'A Man'
Sports

Joe Rogan Laughs As UFC Fighter Josh Hokit Calls Brittney Griner 'A Man'

Hokit, who defeated Denzel Freeman in UFC 324, also got Rogan laughing when he shouted, 'N-word, please,' during his post-fight tirade.

Bernadette Giacomazzo174 days ago
Brittney Griner Explodes In Anger Following Ejection from Atlanta Dream Game
Sports

Brittney Griner Explodes in Anger Following Ejection From Atlanta Dream Game

Despite Griner's explosion, the Atlanta Dream went on to win the game.

Bernadette Giacomazzo351 days ago
Brittney Griner
Sports

Brittney Griner Says She Shared Cell with Inmate Who Sold Sex Tapes of Her Husband and Child

The woman was tortured by other inmates for her crime.

tara mahadevan361 days ago
A WNBA game featuring players from the Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever, with one player wearing "ATL" jersey number 42.
Sports

Brittney Griner Denies Calling Caitlin Clark 'F*cking White Girl'

Brittney Griner denied making a racial comment about Caitlin Clark after a viral video sparked controversy.

Mark Elibert396 days ago
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Brittney Griner
Sports

Brittney Griner Exits Halftime Interview to Argue With Referees

She told the referees to be better.

Trey Alston419 days ago
Brittney Griner tears up during national anthem.
Sports

Brittney Griner Explains Why She Cried on Olympic Podium During National Anthem: 'I Didn't Think I Would Be Here'

Griner was sentenced to a nine-year prison sentence in Russia but was released through a prison swap months later.

Mark Elibert703 days ago
Brittney Griner in a light suit and Cherelle Griner in a strapless dress pose together at an event with photographers in the background
Sports

Brittney Griner Becomes 'Pops' After Birth of Baby Boy With Wife Cherelle

The veteran WNBA player and new parent will soon participate in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game and 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Jaelani Turner-Williams728 days ago
Two individuals posing at an event, one in a beige suit, the other in a white strapless dress. Photographers in the background
Sports

Brittney Griner Told Wife She Could Get a Divorce After Receiving Nine-Year Sentence: ‘How Can I Ask Her to Wait?’

In her new memoir, 'Coming Home,' Griner detailed her nine-year sentence in a Russian labor camp and fears that her wife would want to divorce.

Jaelani Turner-Williams800 days ago
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Brittney Griner in a basketball uniform, on the court during a game
Sports

Brittney Griner Reflects on Struggle Of Russian Imprisonment: 'I Wanted to Take My Life More Than Once in the First Weeks'

The WNBA superstar returned to the U.S. in December 2022 in a prisoner exchange with Russia.

tara mahadevan807 days ago
Sports

Brittney Griner and Disney Form Exclusive Partnership for Documentary and Scripted Series to Tell Her Story

The 33-year-old WNBA star will share her story exclusively through Disney's platforms with her wife, Cherelle, tapping in to executive produce.

Alex Ocho952 days ago
Sports

Brittney Griner Has Warm Interaction With Fan After Airport Harassment Incident

The encounter comes shortly after Griner and her teammates were allegedly harassed by a conservative YouTube vlogger.

Mark Elibert1127 days ago
Sports

Brittney Griner Allegedly Harassed by Conservative Vlogger at Airport, WNBA Releases Statement

Griner and her team were confronted by a “provocateur” that was shouting negative comments at a Dallas airport.

Mark Elibert1134 days ago
Met Gala split of celebs for News
Style

Cardi B, Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Ice Spice, Keke Palmer, Kendrick Lamar, More Appear at Met Gala 2023

Ice Spice, Diddy, Doja Cat, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha-T, and tons more attended the 2023 Met Gala in New York City, which celebrated Karl Lagerfeld's legacy.

Starr Savoy1174 days ago
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Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during Game Three of the 2021 WNBA semifinals
Sports

Brittney Griner Calls on Biden to Help Free American Reporter Detained in Russia

WNBA star and former political prisoner Brittney Griner has called on the Biden administration to help free American reporter Evan Gershkovich.

Joe Price1203 days ago
Brittney Griner back on the court
Sports

Brittney Griner Photographed Back on the Court After Re-Signing With Phoenix Mercury (UPDATE)

The WNBA star was photographed smiling in her Mercury practice gear on Tuesday. The team took to Instagram to share a few pictures, writing, “There she is."

Joe Price1243 days ago
Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle speaks out
Sports

Brittney Griner’s Wife Opens Up About WNBA Star’s Detainment, Says She Felt ‘Hopeless’

Brittney Griner's wife has opened up about the "hopeless" experience she went through while her wife was detained in a Russian jail for 294 days.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1299 days ago

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