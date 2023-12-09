Brittney Griner and Disney Form Exclusive Partnership for Documentary, Scripted Series, to Tell Her Story

“Throughout BG’s detainment and in the time since, ESPN, ABC and Disney were supportive and caring in regards to the human side of this saga,” said Cherelle Griner, Britney’s wife and executive producer on the projects. “Love and family were at the center of the fight to get BG home, and with that in mind, there is no better, more trusted partner to tell that story with us.”

Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport for cannabis possession last February when returning to her Russian team, UMMC Ekaterinburg, during the WNBA off-season. She was deemed wrongfully detained by the U.S. government and, despite outcry from the international sports community, Griner was reportedly held in harsh conditions and could not communicate with her family for nearly a year. She was freed from Russian custody last December as part of a prisoner exchange agreement with the U.S.

The documentary will feature exclusive footage, recordings, and letters to and from Griner during her time in prison.

Premiere dates and further details on the projects, including the ABC News interview, will be announced at a later date.