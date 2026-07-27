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'Toy Story 5' Becomes Highest Grossing Film of 2026 After Topping $1 Billion at Global Box Office

'The Odyssey,' however, should soon be nipping at its heels.

Jessie, Woody, and Buzz Lightyear stand in front of a "Toy Story 5" sign, posing on a red carpet.
Image via Getty/Jeff Spicer

Toy Story 5, with more than a billion dollars to its name, is now the highest grossing film of the year.

As it stands now, the animated blockbuster—once again featuring the voice talents of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack—has amassed just under $450 million domestically and roughly $573 million internationally.

As Variety and other industry trades have since pointed out, this makes Toy Story 5 the third title of 2026 to top $1 billion, though Christopher Nolan’s widely acclaimed The Odyssey and this week’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, both featuring Tom Holland and Zendaya, are all but guaranteed to join the club soon enough.

Put another way, it’s a great fucking year at the movies.

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