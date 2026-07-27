Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' Posts $87 Million Second Weekend, Crosses $600 Million Worldwide

During its second weekend in domestic theaters, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey grossed an impressive $87 million, a decline of just 30 percent.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the film had a 30 percent drop in its second weekend at the domestic box office after grossing $123.5 million in its first weekend. It’s the third-best second weekend performance ever for a film that opened above $100 million, trailing Wicked and Top Gun: Maverick. It also holds the distinction of being the second-best second weekend for an R-rated film, behind only Deadpool & Wolverine's $97 million.

The film, which features a stacked cast led by Matt Damon, has so far earned $286.4 million at the domestic box office, while its worldwide gross has now reached an estimated $639.9 million. Produced on a budget of $250 million, the biggest budget of a Nolan-directed movie since 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises.

IMAX has been a driving force behind the success of The Odyssey so far. The format accounted for $48 million globally in the second weekend alone and has generated $140 million, or 53 percent of the film's total gross through two weekends, per Deadline. That makes The Odyssey the second-fastest title to surpass $100 million in IMAX history, reaching that mark in just 10 days behind only Avengers: Endgame. Considering the film was shot entirely on IMAX’s 70mm film cameras, the first narrative movie to do so, it’s no surprise that customers have wanted to see the epic adaptation of Homer’s poem on the biggest screen possible.

The film has not yet opened in China, Japan, or South Korea, markets that could significantly extend its worldwide trajectory.