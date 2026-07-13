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Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' Moonwalks Past $1 Billion at Box Office

How a risky Michael Jackson movie became Lionsgate's first billion-dollar hit and rewrote the rules for music biopics at the box office.

Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' Officially Crosses $1B Mark
Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Michael has officially joined one of Hollywood's most exclusive clubs. Less than three months after arriving in theaters, the Michael Jackson biopic has surpassed $1 billion worldwide, becoming the first film in Lionsgate's history to hit the milestone and cementing itself as one of the biggest music biopics ever released.

The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson in his first feature role, has steadily defied expectations since opening in April. Earlier in its theatrical run, Michael became the No. 1 movie in America before racing past Rocketman, Elvis, and Straight Outta Compton on the all-time music biopic box office list.

According to The New York Times, the studio's willingness to move forward with the film after larger competitors backed away has transformed its fortunes. Michael became Lionsgate's first billion-dollar release, prompting Morgan Stanley media analyst Sean Diffley to declare, "The lion is roaring."

He added that the studio has demonstrated it can "still create big hits and find fresh I.P. in a tricky market."

The box office triumph comes after months of headlines surrounding the production itself. Before release, the film underwent significant revisions following legal concerns tied to a decades-old settlement involving the 1993 Jordan Chandler allegations.

Several scenes were reportedly reshot or removed, including Kat Graham's portrayal of Diana Ross, while director Antoine Fuqua later acknowledged that footage recreating the 1993 Neverland Ranch police raid ultimately didn't make the final cut.

Its success has also reignited interest in Jackson's music. Since Michael premiered, classic albums including Thriller, Bad, and Off the Wall have surged back onto the Billboard 200, while deep cuts such as "Chicago" unexpectedly cracked the Hot 100 after going viral.

Questlove praised the film for capturing something beyond the spectacle, writing that it "gave him back his humanity," while cast members including Nia Long and Jaafar Jackson have spoken publicly about the responsibility of portraying one of music's most scrutinized figures.

Lionsgate is already looking ahead. Motion Picture Group chairman Adam Fogelson told The New York Times he expects to have "an update on a Michael sequel later this summer," reinforcing reports that unused footage from the original production could eventually find new life.

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