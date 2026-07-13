Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' Moonwalks Past $1 Billion at Box Office

Michael has officially joined one of Hollywood's most exclusive clubs. Less than three months after arriving in theaters, the Michael Jackson biopic has surpassed $1 billion worldwide, becoming the first film in Lionsgate's history to hit the milestone and cementing itself as one of the biggest music biopics ever released. The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson in his first feature role, has steadily defied expectations since opening in April. Earlier in its theatrical run, Michael became the No. 1 movie in America before racing past Rocketman, Elvis, and Straight Outta Compton on the all-time music biopic box office list.

Questlove praised the film for capturing something beyond the spectacle, writing that it "gave him back his humanity," while cast members including Nia Long and Jaafar Jackson have spoken publicly about the responsibility of portraying one of music's most scrutinized figures. Lionsgate is already looking ahead. Motion Picture Group chairman Adam Fogelson told The New York Times he expects to have "an update on a Michael sequel later this summer," reinforcing reports that unused footage from the original production could eventually find new life.