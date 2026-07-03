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The gems we have for you this week? You might not even be ready, trust. Varying styles, with some surprising takes and reworks throughout. It's always good to hear quality music, but the hunt (and the fact that these are all free) makes the hunt more rewarding. Keep an eye out for the names you're not up on, and tell a friend.androids
Last day of a long weekend, huh? What are you getting into? Hopefully you've still got some food in the fridge to throw on the grill. Get poolside, crack a cold one, and enjoy these last few hours before returning to reality. You need soundtracks, and DAD has you covered. Fourth of July week served us lovely, and there are a number of gems in mixed form that you better get acquainted with.khrisd
Complex spoke to Kyle Morganstein, a PhD student in the Human Centered Robotics Lab at the University of Texas at Austin, about how the Rizzbot was created.Layla Ahmad