Bot

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

The gems we have for you this week? You might not even be ready, trust. Varying styles, with some surprising takes and reworks throughout. It's always good to hear quality music, but the hunt (and the fact that these are all free) makes the hunt more rewarding. Keep an eye out for the names you're not up on, and tell a friend.
androids
Last day of a long weekend, huh? What are you getting into? Hopefully you've still got some food in the fridge to throw on the grill. Get poolside, crack a cold one, and enjoy these last few hours before returning to reality. You need soundtracks, and DAD has you covered. Fourth of July week served us lovely, and there are a number of gems in mixed form that you better get acquainted with.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Elon Musk looking stressed at an event.
Life

Teen Explains Why He Rejected Elon Musk's $5,000 Offer to Shut Down Twitter Bot Tracking His Private Jet

Jack Sweeney, the 19-year-old behind the Twitter bot @ElonJet, which tracks his private plane, spoke about the Telsa CEO's offer to shut it down.

Jose Martinez1628 days ago
Fortnite sign
Pop Culture

'Fortnite' to Add Bots and Matchmaking Based on Skill

Epic Games is set to add bots and tweak their Battle Royale matchmaking system.

Gavin Evans2490 days ago
Twitter
Life

Twitter Continues to Crack Down on Fake Accounts With New Report Feature

Users can now specifically report suspected bots and phishing scams.

Joshua Espinoza2817 days ago
Star Wars trolls
Pop Culture

Study Shows 'Last Jedi' Criticism Mainly Came From Trolls and Bots

The overwhelming critical response to Rian Johnson's 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' was led by Russian bots and political trolls.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2846 days ago
Scott Rogowsky
Life

Someone Created a Bot That Can Help You Cheat HQ Trivia

But it's not 100 percent accurate.

Joshua Espinoza3096 days ago
Advertisement
Music

Premiere: Low Steppa And Bot Connect For "This Is"

Expect to hear this one in heavy rotation from Low Steppa.

Tobi Oke3693 days ago
Music

Premiere: Destructo and Bot Get Lit on Their Remix of Carmada's "On Fire"

Destructo and Bot craft an infectious remix of Carmada's "On Fire" for Skrillex's OWSLA imprint.

Khal3882 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Has Nike Finally Figured Out a Way to Beat Bots?

Nike.com is shutting down tomorrow night for a technological upgrade.

Daniel So4008 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

This Is Proof That Nike's New Release Policy Actually Works

The Shoe Game tries out Nike's new limited release policy. Find out what they thought here.

Riley Jones4034 days ago
Sneakers

This Is How Nike Can Stop Sneaker Bots, According to a Financial Expert

According to this financial blogger, Nike could put an end to sneaker bots if it really wanted to.

Riley Jones4063 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Twitter Bot Shows What People Really Think About Their Uber Drivers

A Twitter bot shares hilarious and sometimes ridiculous tweets about uber drivers.

fridagarza4074 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

OT Genasis - "Coco (Bot & Genghis Clan Rework)"

If you're a "deep house" DJ needing to play edits of OT Genasis' "Coco," you're likely somewhere in a party of American EDM ex-pats possibly trying to

marcuskdowling4240 days ago
infuze bot analog ting
Music

PREMIERE: Infuze & Bot - "Analog Ting"

As per usual, Main Course steps up to the plate and lets another gem fly. And this time, it truly fits all of my needs. Don't let the drum & bass in t

khrisd4342 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Download Bot's "Bot Music" EP

This Main Course assault in 2014 just keeps on coming and it's getting downright silly. Bot, one of the head honchos of this MC operation, has now dro

brenttactic4449 days ago
bot wafa msmfn
Music

Bot & Wafa - "MSMFN"

This right here is some big fat chunky house. You can eat it with a fork or a spoon. Heck, you might even need a knife to cut through these thick beats from Italy's Bot and UK's Wafa. We all know the work of Bot through Crookers and ihow he's always kinda pushed a wonk,y techno-influenced house sound. This style compliments Wafa's perfectly. I would tell you to get to know his music on SoundCloud but there's nothing there. Seems like he just deleted everything. You'll just have to believe me.

walmerc4491 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

Bot Drops Another 24 Minutes of Music

Following his first 24 minute mix of all new music from last year, Bot is back to tease us again with new tracks that have yet to see release. It is indeed, as Bot set out to do, an expression of all his many musical influences. My only complaint with this is that there is no track list unlike the last time around. These are great bangers though so it's still worth a listen and we can salivate with anticipation as to when they come out.

walmerc4497 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

A Lost People - "BBB (Bot Rework)"

Not going to lie, I love seeing Bot up in our world in back to back weeks. Late last week, we saw the super rad remix he did with Astronomar for Disc

brenttactic4505 days ago
disciples catwalk ep
Music

Disciples - "Catwalk (Bot & Astronomar Remix)"

We only just recently got put onto this track, and only knew that the release would include a Shadow Child remix of another one of the Disciples' tune

khrisd4508 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App