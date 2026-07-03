Latest Stories
Botnek & 3LAU - "Vikings (Bixel Boys Remix)"
#FREELIFE aficionados and rising LA icons, The Bixel Boys, came out swinging once again with a huge remix of Botnek and 3LAU's audacious house banger,
Kill The Noise Announces "Majestik As Fak" North American Tour
Adding another highlight to an already crazy 2014, LA's Kill The Noise is set to embark on the massive 45(!) date "Majestik As Fak" tour later this ye
SNAILS & Botnek - "KRMT"
When the artwork for your track looks like Kermit the Frog staring at himself in the mirror while on blotter acid, you know the track has to be insane
The Best Remixes of the Week
You already know how we do, but if you don't, take a walk through this week's best reworks. From the top of the pops to the bottom of the barrel, we have a grip of styles from a batch of stellar artists that are out here pushing the sound(s) ahead. But, yeah, you should already know.