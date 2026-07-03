Featured
Everything you need to know about getting into sneaker bots, including how to buy and use them, learning about sneaker culture, and much more.Matt Welty
A breakdown of the biggest stories from Nike's Q2 2022 earnings call including supply chain updates, news on SNKRS, a tribute to Virgil Abloh, and more.Brendan Dunne
Overkill released the Adidas ZX 8500 and the store's owner, Marc Leuschner, spent five days with little to no sleep trying to defeat the bots and resellers.Matt Welty
In 2019 it's became nearly impossible to buy a hype sneaker on the internet by the manual click of a mouse, and it's ruined the process of getting shoes.Tommie Battle