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Spotify app icon with a green disco ball theme on a vibrant green background.
Music

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Accusing Spotify of Turning 'Blind Eye' to Bots Faking Drake Streams

A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit, which was filed by a rapper who claimed the platform ignored the issue of streaming fraud.

Joe Price25 days ago
Rapper Meek Mill wearing a red Philadelphia Phillies cap and a gray jacket, standing on stage with a colorful background.
Music

Meek Mill on Social Media Bots, Lack of Engagement: 'It's All Fluff'

"If you look at all the social platforms, they have no engagement," Meek argued.

Trace William Cowen75 days ago
Method Man.
Music

Method Man Calls Out Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Voting Bots: 'It's Not Fair'

Wu-Tang Clan are in the running to be inducted as part of the 2026 class, but the Ticallian Stallion thinks bots are impacting the voting process.

Will Lavin106 days ago
Cardi B and Nicki Minaj
Music

Cardi B Refutes Claim She Was Involved With Nicki Minaj Social Media Bots Report

A Trump advisor slammed the report, calling it "fake news."

tara mahadevan145 days ago
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J. Cole performing on stage, wearing a sports jersey and holding a microphone, with a smoky background.
Music

J. Cole Calls Out Artists Who Use Bots to Boost Streams in New Freestyle: 'Math Ain't Mathin'

On "Golden Goose Freestyle," Cole argues "the bots is boostin'" when the numbers don't add up.

Trace William Cowen171 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a black vest, holding a microphone, and pointing towards the audience.
Music

Drake Jokingly Refers to Spotify as 'Botify' During BenDaDonnn Stream

Despite the joke, Drake had another very good year on the platform in 2025.

Trace William Cowen208 days ago
Two men side by side: Left, DJ Akademiks in a black cap and sweater, smiling. Right, Kendrick Lamar performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in a blue jacket, holding a microphone.
Music

DJ Akademiks Alleges Kendrick Lamar Fans Are From India Pretending to Be From Compton

Over the weekend, Elon Musk's X briefly rolled out a feature that revealed the country of origin for every account.

Joe Price235 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a black sleeveless leather vest and holding a microphone, pointing into the crowd.
Music

Drake Mentioned in Class Action Complaint Alleging 'Billions' of Fake Streams, Spotify Responds

"Spotify in no way benefits from the industry-wide challenge of artificial streaming," a spokesperson tells Complex.

Trace William Cowen257 days ago
(L) Bishop T.D. Jakes speaks on stage during day 3 of the Cry Out 2024 at George R. Brown Convention Center on June 23, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (R) Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Music

T.D. Jakes Claims 44,000 AI Bots Spread Rumors That He Attended Diddy Parties

The pastor said it's "difficult to tell disinformation from real information."

Jaelani Turner-Williams367 days ago
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Meek Mill attending an event.
Music

Meek Mill Goes on Rant About 'Bots' Creating Fake Narratives About Him

The rapper claimed he won't let the "bots" continue to preach false narratives.

Mark Elibert668 days ago
Music

Big Sean on Porn Running Rampant on X: 'It's Hornier Than Pornhub on Here'

The "Precision" rapper seems alarmed with the porn bot-ridden state of X, formerly Twitter.

Jaelani Turner-Williams815 days ago
Life

Snapchat Users Terrified After ‘My AI’ Feature Starts Posting Its Own Stories and Ignoring Messages

A slew of Snapchat users were alarmed to find their My AI chatbot posted its own story.

Zach Dionne1067 days ago
pusha t on the stage
Music

Pusha T Targeted by Apparent Bots on Twitter, Fans Jokingly Blame Drake

For now, Pusha T has not acknowledged the apparent brigade of bots, which popped up seemingly out of nowhere in recent days.

Trace William Cowen1097 days ago
ChatGPT bot is pictured in logo form
Life

ChatGPT Bot Passes Law School Exams, New Research on AI Tool Reveals

The controversial model was the subject of research from a team of academics focused on four final course exams, ultimately turning in "mediocre" performances.

Trace William Cowen1269 days ago
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Inside SNKRS Bot Protection
Sneakers

Nike Explains Its Anti-Bot Protection

Nike breaks down its anti-bot protection system on the SNKRS app. Click here to learn more about how it combats sneaker bots for the launch of its products.

Victor Deng1326 days ago
the Atlantic Records logo is displayed
Music

Atlantic Records Addresses Bot Allegations in Connection With Artists Signed to Label

In recent days, some listeners have taken to social media to allege that bots have been used to inflate view counts and boost engagement on videos.

Trace William Cowen1328 days ago

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