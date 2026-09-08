Layla Ahmad Portrait

Layla Ahmad

Joined November 2024 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories

Collage of a man celebrating with friends, posing on a red carpet, exiting a bus, and wearing a helmet with people around him.

Kai Cenat's 10 Best Streaming Moments of 2025: LeBron, Kim Kardashian, and More

From LeBron James giving him a surprise haircut to Kim Kardashian smashing a table over his head during Mafiathon 3, the Twitch superstar had another legendary year.

Layla Ahmad276 days ago
Paid in Full and Uma Thurman from Kill Bill.

The 25 Best Movies of the 21st Century, Ranked

Superbad to Get Out, these are the films that defined modern cinema—prepare to debate our picks.

Layla Ahmad297 days ago
A group of five smiling people, each with distinct styles and expressions, against a light blue background.

The Funniest People on the Internet in 2025, Ranked

From TikTok comedians to Twitch streamers and YouTube legends, these are the content creators making the internet laugh hardest right now —ranked by viral power, consistency, and overall body of work.

Layla Ahmad304 days ago
A robot labeled "Rizzbot" wearing a cowboy hat, and a woman dancing in front of it outdoors near a café with red chairs.

What is Rizzbot? Meet the AI Robot Rizzing Up Your Girl

Complex spoke to Kyle Morganstein, a PhD student in the Human Centered Robotics Lab at the University of Texas at Austin, about how the Rizzbot was created.

Layla Ahmad343 days ago
A collage of livestreamers, including Cinna (top left), Tylil (top right), N3ON (bottom left), and Zoespencer_ (bottom right).

The 25 Up-And-Coming Streamers You Need To Know, Ranked

From 2xrakai to Cinna to Tylil to N3ON, these are Complex’s picks for the best rising Kick and Twitch livestreamers worth paying attention to.

Layla Ahmad582 days ago
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Collage of viral moments labeled "Best of 2024," featuring IShowSpeed (top left), Kai Cenat (top right), xQx and Drake (bottom left), and Jasontheween and NewJeans (bottom right).

The 10 Best Livestreams Of 2024

From Adin Ross’ broadcast with Donald Trump to Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2, here are this year’s 10 best streams.

Layla Ahmad629 days ago

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