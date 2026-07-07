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Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Lil Durk, Future, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, Rex Orange County, Omar Apollo, KayCyy, and more.Jessica Mckinney
Here are Complex's picks for the best albums of 2021, ranging from Hip-Hop and R&B to Pop. Find out which if your favorite project is the top album of the year.Eric Skelton
Together, Boldy James and the Alchemist are an ultimate rap duo. After dropping their 'Bo Jackson,' they sit for an interview full of sports references.Will Schube
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Benny the Butcher, Conway the Machine, Denzel Curry, YNW Melly, Lil Uzi Vert, and many more.Jessica Mckinney