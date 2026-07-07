Boldy James

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Here are Complex's picks for the best albums of 2021, ranging from Hip-Hop and R&amp;B to Pop. Find out which if your favorite project is the top album of the year.
Eric Skelton

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Four performers, each in separate settings with microphones. Second from left wears a baseball cap
Pop Culture

Amanda Seales Suggests She Paid Boldy James' Probation Fees, Recalls Dating Lupe Fiasco and Pusha T

Fans even point to Boldy James’ lyrics hinting that they dated.

tara mahadevan811 days ago
Music

The Alchemist Shouts Out Montreal Artists Mike Shabb, Nicholas Craven On X

Shabb says his next album <i>Sewaside III</i> is on the way.

Louis Pavlakos955 days ago
Nicholas Craven, Mach-Hommy, Jay Z in Los Angeles
Music

"King of Montreal" Nicholas Craven Shares Picture With Mach-Hommy, Jay-Z in Los Angeles

To celebrate his recent trip to Los Angeles, Nicholas Craven posted a brief recap on his Instagram with the first picture showing both Mach-Hommy and Jay-Z.

Louis Pavlakos1213 days ago
Boldy James
Music

Boldy James in Stable Condition Following Car Accident

Boldy James is in stable condition after he suffered injuries in a car accident earlier this week. The Detroit rapper's rep confirmed the news with Complex.

Brad Callas1286 days ago
Badge Epoque Ensemble New Track "Naturally Conspiring"
Music

Boldy James Continues Canadian Winning Streak on Badge Epoque Ensemble Collab "Naturally Conspiring"

Toronto music project Badge Epoque Ensemble has joined forces with Toronto band Lammping for their new single “Naturally Conspiring" with Boldy James and Roshin

Louis Pavlakos1367 days ago
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Boldy James in the video for "Flag On the Play"
Music

Premiere: Boldy James Shares Video for the Futurewave-Produced Track "Flag on the Play"

Boldy James has a new album out next month, and he’s just given fans a taste of what to expect with the Futurewave-produced single “Flag on the Play.”

Joe Price1373 days ago
Ev Bird Press Photo Debut EP Puff Piece
Music

Montreal Indie Artist Ev Bird Releases 'Puff Piece' EP, Featuring Boldy James

Montreal indie rock artist Ev Bird released his debut EP Puff Piece, a relaxing and summery collection of tracks with a feature from Detroit rapper Boldy James.

Louis Pavlakos1384 days ago
Rome Streetz 'Kiss The Ring'
Music

Rome Streetz Shares ‘Kiss The Ring’ Album, Links With Westside Gunn in “Non Factor” Video

For his debut album on Griselda Records, Rome Streetz taps Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher, Boldy James, Armani Caesar, and more.

Brad Callas1392 days ago
Boldy James and Nicholas Craven 'Fair Exchange No Robbery'
Music

Boldy James and Nicholas Craven Join Forces for New Album 'Fair Exchange No Robbery'

Griselda rapper Boldy James and Montreal producer Nicholas Craven join forces for their new 10-track collaborative album 'Fair Exchange No Robbery.'

Brad Callas1392 days ago
Cover art for Young RJ new project
Music

Listen to Young RJ's 'World Tour' Album f/ Pete Rock, Boldy James, and Blu

The Slum Village protégé Young RJ has shared his third studio album, 'World Tour,' featuring appearances from Pete Rock, Boldy James, Blu, and more.

tara mahadevan1399 days ago
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Nicholas Craven and Boldy James "Death & Taxes"
Music

Premiere: Nicholas Craven Enlists Boldy James for New Single "Death & Taxes"

Nicholas Craven returns to follow up on his latest full-length offering 'Craven N 3' with the new Boldy James-featuring single "Death &amp; Taxes."

Brad Callas1477 days ago
Currensy and The Alchemist
Music

Currensy and the Alchemist Share New Album 'Continuance' f/ Wiz Khalifa, Boldy James, and More

More than three years since they joined forces on the 'Fetti' EP, Currensy and the Alchemist return with their third full-length collaborative effort.

Brad Callas1616 days ago
flyer flyer photo of a flyer
Music

Earl Sweatshirt and Action Bronson Announce 2022 Tour f/ Boldy James and the Alchemist

Following the announcement of his new project, Earl Sweatshirt has revealed he’ll kick off a co-headlining tour with Action Bronson next year.

Joe Price1681 days ago
Boldy James Nick Craven track.
Music

Premiere: Nicholas Craven Taps Boldy James for New Song "Yzerman"

Montreal-based producer Nicholas Craven has enlisted one of Griselda’s finest, Boldy James, to assist him on his latest track, premiering here.

Jordan Rose1694 days ago

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