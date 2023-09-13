Watch 2023 MTV VMAs Performances by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Diddy, and More

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards went down on Tuesday, and the show was packed with performances from some of the biggest names in the industry.
The list of performers included host Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Cardi B with Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Karol G, Olivia Rodrigo, Shakira, Diddy, and more. In honor of hip-hop's 50th anniversary, the VMAs honored the landmark moment with a grand finale—embedded above—including Nicki, Weezy, LL Cool J, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, and more.
Check out a roundup of the 2023 VMAs performances below.
NLE Choppa with Nelly
NLE Choppa walked down the runway to the pre-show stage for a thrilling performance of "Ain't Gonna Answer." The Memphis native turned the heat up when Nelly joined him onstage and delivered "It's Getting Hot," which samples the St. Lunatic's 2002 smash hit.
Lil Wayne
A hooded Lil Wayne opened the show with an instrumental version of fellow Cash Money Records rapper Juvenile's classic "Back That Azz Up" before he got to work on the microphone. Wayne wasted no time delivering an electrifying rendition of "Uproar" and "Kat Food."
Olivia Rodrigo
The 20-year-old took center stage right after Lil Wayne for a performance of "Vampire" that came equipped with backup dancers and an eccentric stage design. There seemed to be a technical difficulty during Rodrigo's transition into "Get Him Back," but the singer worked through the issue without missing a step.
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion
The "WAP" duo made their long-awaited return to the VMAs with a vibrant performance of Cardi's new single "Bongos." Cardi immediately showed off her dance moves, while Megan played no games as she powered through her verses. Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion eventually joined each other in the middle of the stage with their backup dancers as they shook their backsides.
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato turned the Prudential Center upside down with an explosive, rock-tinged rendition of her hit singles "Heart Attack," "Sorry Not Sorry," and "Cool for the Summer." The performance was far from cool temperatures as Lovato's live band tore up the stage alongside a stellar pyrotechnic setup.
Anitta
The Brazilian superstar gave the MTV Video Music Awards a taste of international flavor as she hit the stage with a medley of hits off her latest album, Funk Generation: A Favela Story. Tracks included "Used to Be," "Funk Rave," and "Grip."
Doja Cat
Doja tapped into her medley bag as well when she took over the Prudential Center with a group of blood-stained dancers. The 27-year-old showed up in full business attire as she ran through "Attention," "Paint the Town Red," and "Demons," all off her upcoming album Scarlet.
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj returned to the VMAs stage with a smooth rendition of her latest single "Last Time I Saw You" before going into a new track set to be featured on her album Pink Friday 2.
Shakira
Right before receiving her MTV Video Vanguard Award, Shakira turned back the clock with a fiery performance of hits such as "She Wolf," "Whenever Wherever," "Hips Don't Lie," and more. She fully reminded viewers she still has the dance moves intact.
Karol G
Karol G was next up to bat with a riveting performance backed with shirtless male backup dancers. The Colombian native ran through renditions of "OKI DOKI" and "Tá OK (Remix)."
Diddy
Diddy's performance was a family affair that included his twin daughters and his son King Combs at the start. He performed an unreleased single off his upcoming album The Love Album: Off the Grid before doing other tracks such as "I'll Be Missing You," "All About the Benjamins," and more. Yung Miami came out to perform "Gotta Move On (Queens Remix)," while Keyshia Cole helped Diddy out with "Last Night."
Peso Pluma
The Mexican star brought some talented instrumentalists to deliver a rendition of his track “Lady Gaga.”
Stray Kids
Fresh off their Best K-Pop Group VMA win, Stray Kids tore apart the stage with a futuristic rendition of "S-Class."
Metro Boomin f/ Future, Swae Lee, Nav, and A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Metro Boomin brought a handful of guests with him to perform at the VMAs, including Future for "Superhero," followed by Swae Lee, Nav, and A Boogie for "Calling." Metro also paid tribute to his late mother at the end of the performance.
Fall Out Boy
Fall Out Boy returned to the VMAs stage for the first time since 2007 as they performed on location at a site in Newark, New Jersey close to the Prudential Center. The legendary group performed their 2023 update on "We Didn't Start the Fire."
Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Tribute
The night's big celebration of hip-hop delivered, with energetic bars and commanding stage presence from Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, LL Cool J, Darryl “D.M.C.” McDaniels, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five.
See a handful of other 2023 VMAs performances below, and catch more coverage of the awards show here.