Watch 2023 MTV VMAs Performances by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Diddy, and More

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards went down on Tuesday, and the show was packed with performances from some of the biggest names in the industry.

The list of performers included host Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Cardi B with Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Karol G, Olivia Rodrigo, Shakira, Diddy, and more. In honor of hip-hop's 50th anniversary, the VMAs honored the landmark moment with a grand finale—embedded above—including Nicki, Weezy, LL Cool J, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, and more.

Check out a roundup of the 2023 VMAs performances below.

NLE Choppa with Nelly

NLE Choppa walked down the runway to the pre-show stage for a thrilling performance of "Ain't Gonna Answer." The Memphis native turned the heat up when Nelly joined him onstage and delivered "It's Getting Hot," which samples the St. Lunatic's 2002 smash hit.