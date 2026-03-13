Anitta Claims Shelved "Tá Na Mira" Video Was Leaked By Ex-Employee

Anitta has shared with fans that one her former employees is allegedly responsible for leaking an unreleased music video for her 2013 song "Tá Na Mira."
The Brazilian singer took to X on Friday (March 13) to let fans know that the release of the video had nothing to do with her.
"Dear ones, I didn’t release any clip today," she wrote in Portuguese. "Anything that's out on the internet was leaked without my authorization by people who haven't been part of my team for a long time, and now you can understand a little piece of the why. Kisses."
According to Rolling Stone, on Thursday (March 12), a three-and-a-half-minute clip surfaced online, which showed Anitta sitting on a chair in a room, her hands cuffed behind her back, and a man sitting opposite her, as if he’s interrogating her. When she eventually breaks loose, she dances and flirts with him. She eventually discovers that he's cheating on her, and by the end of the video, the roles have reversed.
The song features on Anitta’s 2013 self-titled debut. "Tá Na Mira" was released as a promotional single from the album but didn’t chart. The 32-year-old eventually released a lyric video instead of the visual, which has since been streamed 19 million times.
Per the outlet, the song’s title means "You’re in my sights," while the lyrics hear Anitta telling a man she wants him, but he has to show her he wants her too.
"I’m more than just a conquest," she sings in Portuguese. "I’m not some easy lay / You really hit the jackpot / Careful now, don’t scare me off."
Anitta is getting ready to release her eight studio album, Equilibrium. The song’s first single, "Pinterest," was release last week.