Anitta Claims Shelved "Tá Na Mira" Video Was Leaked By Ex-Employee

Anitta has shared with fans that one her former employees is allegedly responsible for leaking an unreleased music video for her 2013 song "Tá Na Mira."

The Brazilian singer took to X on Friday (March 13) to let fans know that the release of the video had nothing to do with her.

"Dear ones, I didn’t release any clip today," she wrote in Portuguese. "Anything that's out on the internet was leaked without my authorization by people who haven't been part of my team for a long time, and now you can understand a little piece of the why. Kisses."