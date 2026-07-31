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Pop Culture

Andrew Lincoln to Return for 'The Walking Dead' Movies

Andrew Lincoln, who played Rick Grimes throughout nine seasons of 'The Walking Dead,' has signed on to continue his character's story in feature-length films.

Hannah Lifshutz2832 days ago
'Walking Dead' Cast
Pop Culture

Here's the Extensive Trailer for 'The Walking Dead' Season 9

The nearly six-minute sneak peek premiered Friday during San Diego Comic-Con. During 'The Walking Dead' panel, lead actor Andrew Lincoln confirmed he was exiting the series.

Joshua Espinoza2940 days ago
Andrew Lincoln
Pop Culture

‘The Walking Dead’ Star Andrew Lincoln Is Reportedly Leaving in Season 9

Lincoln has been portraying Rick Grimes since 'The Walking Dead' premiere in 2010. After eight long years, Grimes will finally meet his fate.

Marco Margaritoff2992 days ago
Chandler Riggs and Andrew Lincoln, stars of 'The Walking Dead.'
Pop Culture

Andrew Lincoln of 'The Walking Dead' Sings Goodbye to On-Screen Son to the Tune of "Havana"

“God I hate those freakin’ zombies/They keep eating all of my friends and family.”

juliarp3087 days ago
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Pop Culture

Surviving 'Walking Dead' Stars Bid Emotional Farewell to Dead Character You Really Loved

Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, and Lauren Cohan pay tribute to Steven Yeun's Glenn.

Trace William Cowen3571 days ago
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Pop Culture

Lame Parents Are So Pissed About 'Walking Dead' Premiere That They Want to Change TV Rating System

A bunch of lame parents are so pissed about 'The Walking Dead' premiere that they want to change up the TV rating system entirely.

Trace William Cowen3573 days ago
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Pop Culture

AMC Says We're Getting at Least 1 More Year of 'The Walking Dead' Because Duh

'The Walking Dead' just got the go-ahead from AMC for a 16-episode season eight.

Trace William Cowen3581 days ago
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Pop Culture

'The Walking Dead' Premiere Is Getting a Whopping 90-Minute 'Talking Dead' to Go With It

After the season premiere of 'The Walking Dead' guts your feelings, AMC is giving everyone an extended 90 minutes of 'Talking Dead.'

Trace William Cowen3595 days ago
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Pop Culture

Andrew Lincoln Hypes Up Negan's 'Walking Dead' Debut as the "Greatest Entrance Ever Written"

But how often will AMC let our guy Negan drop some F-bombs?

Trace William Cowen3781 days ago
Pop Culture

Andrew Lincoln Calls 'The Walking Dead's' Midseason Premiere Deaths "Horrendous," Teases "Appalling" Season Finale

Andrew Lincoln's thoughts on last night's deaths, the rest of season six, and Negan.

Debbie Encalada3826 days ago
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Pop Culture

WATCH: 'Fear the Walking Dead' Trailer Debuts During TWD Season Finale

The first official trailer for "Fear the Walking Dead" debuted during the Season 5 finale of "The Walking Dead."

Trace William Cowen4148 days ago
Pop Culture

You'll Never Guess Who Totally Owned Last Night's "The Walking Dead" Premiere

Last night's "Walking Dead" season premiere did not disappoint.

Frazier Tharpe4316 days ago
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Pop Culture

Andrew Lincoln Says "The Walking Dead" Season 5 Will Be Brutal

Andrew Lincoln says "The Walking Dead" season 5 will be the most brutal yet.

ianservantes4355 days ago
Pop Culture

Walking Dead Season 5: Zombies on Sharks?

Andrew Lincoln gives a funny interview about Walking Dead Season 5.

Christopher Spata4389 days ago
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Pop Culture

Take a Look at This Teaser Poster for the Fifth Season of "The Walking Dead"

Check out the latest teaser poster for the fifth season of “The Walking Dead.”

Jason Serafino4510 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Awards for Last Night's "The Walking Dead" Episode, "Claimed"

Rick hides under a bed, Carl and Michonne bond, and Glenn meets Abraham.

Jason Serafino4547 days ago

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