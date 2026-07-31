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Andrew Lincoln to Return for 'The Walking Dead' Movies
Andrew Lincoln, who played Rick Grimes throughout nine seasons of 'The Walking Dead,' has signed on to continue his character's story in feature-length films.
Here's the Extensive Trailer for 'The Walking Dead' Season 9
The nearly six-minute sneak peek premiered Friday during San Diego Comic-Con. During 'The Walking Dead' panel, lead actor Andrew Lincoln confirmed he was exiting the series.
‘The Walking Dead’ Star Andrew Lincoln Is Reportedly Leaving in Season 9
Lincoln has been portraying Rick Grimes since 'The Walking Dead' premiere in 2010. After eight long years, Grimes will finally meet his fate.
Andrew Lincoln of 'The Walking Dead' Sings Goodbye to On-Screen Son to the Tune of "Havana"
“God I hate those freakin’ zombies/They keep eating all of my friends and family.”
Surviving 'Walking Dead' Stars Bid Emotional Farewell to Dead Character You Really Loved
Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, and Lauren Cohan pay tribute to Steven Yeun's Glenn.
Lame Parents Are So Pissed About 'Walking Dead' Premiere That They Want to Change TV Rating System
A bunch of lame parents are so pissed about 'The Walking Dead' premiere that they want to change up the TV rating system entirely.
AMC Says We're Getting at Least 1 More Year of 'The Walking Dead' Because Duh
'The Walking Dead' just got the go-ahead from AMC for a 16-episode season eight.
'The Walking Dead' Premiere Is Getting a Whopping 90-Minute 'Talking Dead' to Go With It
After the season premiere of 'The Walking Dead' guts your feelings, AMC is giving everyone an extended 90 minutes of 'Talking Dead.'
Andrew Lincoln Hypes Up Negan's 'Walking Dead' Debut as the "Greatest Entrance Ever Written"
But how often will AMC let our guy Negan drop some F-bombs?
Andrew Lincoln Calls 'The Walking Dead's' Midseason Premiere Deaths "Horrendous," Teases "Appalling" Season Finale
Andrew Lincoln's thoughts on last night's deaths, the rest of season six, and Negan.
WATCH: 'Fear the Walking Dead' Trailer Debuts During TWD Season Finale
The first official trailer for "Fear the Walking Dead" debuted during the Season 5 finale of "The Walking Dead."
You'll Never Guess Who Totally Owned Last Night's "The Walking Dead" Premiere
Last night's "Walking Dead" season premiere did not disappoint.
Andrew Lincoln Says "The Walking Dead" Season 5 Will Be Brutal
Andrew Lincoln says "The Walking Dead" season 5 will be the most brutal yet.
Walking Dead Season 5: Zombies on Sharks?
Andrew Lincoln gives a funny interview about Walking Dead Season 5.
Take a Look at This Teaser Poster for the Fifth Season of "The Walking Dead"
Check out the latest teaser poster for the fifth season of “The Walking Dead.”
"Tastiest Kill of the Season" and More Awards for Last Night's "The Walking Dead" Season Finale
There is no sanctuary.
The Awards for Last Night's "The Walking Dead" Episode, "Claimed"
Rick hides under a bed, Carl and Michonne bond, and Glenn meets Abraham.