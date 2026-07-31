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Three The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power characters huddle together in the center.
Pop Culture

‘The Rings of Power’ Cast on Season 2 and Fan Hate: “If you Weaponize It, It Becomes More Sort of Problematic.”

Benjamin Walker, Charlie Vickers, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Markella Kavenagh, Rob Aramayo, sat down with Complex to chat about the new season (which ended in October), the show's epic battles, and fan criticism.

Jacob Kramer660 days ago
Zendaya in a sleeveless top smiling to the side; movie poster of "Challengers" featuring close-up of a woman with sunglasses
Pop Culture

‘Challengers’ Tops U.S. Box Office Opening With $15 Million, Marking Zendaya's Biggest Live-Action Original Film

This marks director Luca Guadagnino's top-grossing movie domestically, beating out 'Call Me By Your Name.'

Alex Ocho831 days ago
Kim Kardashian posing in a black lace outfit with a high collar
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Set to Expand Acting Résumé by Starring in New Thriller

The reality TV veteran recently nabbed a role on 'American Horror Story: Delicate.'

Alex Ocho886 days ago
American actor Peter Weller on the set of RoboCop, directed by Paul Verhoeven
Pop Culture

Amazon Looking to Bring Back ‘RoboCop,’ ‘Barbershop,’ 'Legally Blonde,' More Properties Acquired From MGM (UPDATE)

Following Amazon’s $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM’s film and television catalog last year, the company is developing new projects with some of its biggest IP.

Joe Price1211 days ago
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Henry Cavill
Pop Culture

Henry Cavill to Star in and Executive Produce ‘Warhammer 4000’ Franchise for Amazon

Fresh off announcing his Superman retirement, Henry Cavill has been cast to star in and executive produce a series adaptation of Warhammer 40,000 for Amazon.

Brad Callas1330 days ago
Harrison Ford in 'Blade Runner'
Pop Culture

Amazon Developing 'Blade Runner' Limited Series

Ridley Scott's 'Blade Runner' is getting its own limited series on Amazon Prime Video, with the streaming giant announcing 'Blade Runner 2099.'

Brad Callas1421 days ago
timbaland swizz beatz
Pop Culture

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Partner With Lena Waithe for Documentary Exploring Rise of 'Verzuz'

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are teaming up with Lena Waithe and Amazon Studios for 'Gifted &amp; Black,' a documentary exploring the rise of 'Verzuz.'

Jordan Rose1619 days ago
Director Robert Alexander attends Amazon Studios "A Man Named Scott" Los Angeles Screening on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
Pop Culture

How 'A Man Named Scott' Director Robert Alexander Charted Kid Cudi's Musical Journey

Robert Alexander 'A Man Named Scott' Kid Cudi Documentary Interview Robert Alexander 'A Man Named Scott' Kid Cudi Documentary Interview Robert Alexander 'A Man

Khal1736 days ago
Dwayne Johnson at Jumanji Premiere
Pop Culture

'Jumanji’ Director Making Dwayne Johnson Film Producer Conceived as ‘Hobbs & Shaw Meets Miracle on 34th Street'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is slated to star in a holiday film for Amazon tentatively titled 'Red One,' with director Jake Kasdan at the helm.

tara mahadevan1743 days ago
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Amazon Prime Video Fairfax
Pop Culture

The Most Fire Brand You’ve Never Heard of is Coming to Amazon Prime Video’s Animated Series ‘Fairfax’

Amazon Prime Video's animated series 'Fairfax' takes a look at drop culture and the four teenage hypebeasts determined to cop the fictitious new brand, Latrine.

Brandon Constantine1757 days ago
Cruel Intentions
Pop Culture

'Cruel Intentions' Reboot Series in Development at IMDb TV

Over 20 years after the cult favorite film, IMDb TV is developing an updated take on 'Cruel Intentions.' The series reboot will be set in Washington, D.C.

Brad Callas1771 days ago
Amazon Prime Video Fairfax
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for Amazon's Animated Hypebeast Series 'Fairfax' Starring Jaboukie Young-White and More

Amazon announced the full cast of the animated series based on the iconic hypebeast Mecca, Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles. The show will debut next month.

Joshua Espinoza1773 days ago
the-boys-spinoff
Pop Culture

'The Boys' Spinoff Receives Series Order From Amazon Studios

Just over a year after rumors surfaced that a YA spinoff from 'The Boys' was in development, Amazon Studios has confirmed its arrival with a series order.

Jose Martinez1775 days ago

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