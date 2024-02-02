‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Creator Thought Donald Glover and Maya Erksine’s Arguments on Set Were Real

Maya hasn't done a lot of action movies or shows before and Donald hasn’t either. What was it like getting them prepared to do those actions and fighting scenes?

I'll be honest, I was not expecting much at first and I was actually really impressed and surprised with how good they were. They did a lot of training. We had an incredible stunt coordinator with an incredible team and they spent a lot of hours and time working on those things, but still trying to make sure that the action always felt stylized but somewhat real.

Maya especially loved our action days. We would joke and call her Action Maya. She jumped right in and was really get into it. And Donald has become just such a like healthy human being. I love Donald to death, but I remember one day like chilling with him and eating an apple and he like took a bite and he's like, “Oh, this is cheating.” I was like, “When an apple is cheating, it's gone too far and way too far.” But they were both really committed.

Did he get like that for the role or was it a lifestyle choice that he made prior to?

I think it started off for the role. I don't want to speak for him. But I think now it's a lifestyle choice. I think he realizes just like how energized he feels and how healthy and I'm sure his wife really likes it.

I also loved the guest stars. How did you get them to be on the show? Did they have to audition or did you call them up and say, "Hey, we would like for you to be on this show"?

We got so lucky. I honestly don't know how we got this lucky, but no, nobody auditioned. They're all just too fabulous for that. It really was just a matter of them responding to wanting to work with the people who were working on this project, especially Donald and also responding, thank God, to the scripts. Some people we wrote with them in mind, like for instance, Michaela Coel, we thought of her because we wanted it to be the most intimidating person you could possibly imagine your spouse spending time with. And no one is cooler in the world than Michaela Coel.

Luckily she read the script, she's friends with Donald and she said yes, but really, we just wanted legends who also felt really grounded, but also like kind of play in the same sandbox as Maya and Donald. And we just got the coolest of the coolest character actors out there. And it's pretty incredible that they've all come on board for sure.

I was reading some of the credits and I saw some familiar names from Atlanta and this incredible ecosystem that Donald is creating. Why do you think that helps create the kind of shows that he's making?

Working with the same people, the same familiar people helps. I think like having in any kind of relationship, a shorthand with someone where you don't have to explain yourself and they already speak your language goes so far and is so rare and is so important. Donald has really taught me that such a big part of life is making sure that the hang is also fun.

He also knows to surround himself with people who really care, good people who care about the work actually being really good and also maintaining this philosophy that you choose the show first and the best idea wins. It doesn't matter where it comes from. And so he surrounds himself with people that share that philosophy and I think cool things come out of that because there's trust in place and there's respect in place and there's room for experimentation. It really did feel like while we were working on this sort of big scope, high budget show, like this really intimate group of misfits hanging out every day and being a family.

Once you got that call [from Donald], how did you prepare for this? And what have you learned from working on this?

The fact that he ever wanted to do this with me in the first place, blew my mind. I was so honored and touched by all of that actually, that he would even want to do that with me and that he trusted me. How did I prepare for that? I don't think I did. I was really naive. What did I learn from it? Everything. I learned that it's really hard work but it is such a freaking privilege and an honor to be able to use your imagination, work alongside some of the best people in the game who also happen to be your friends and create something together.

I was a first time mom while we started shooting the show. While we created the show, I got pregnant and we had my child and making the show. I was raising him as a first time mom and a first time showrunner and just really learning a lot about how strong I actually could be and also how weak I can be. If I ever got the opportunity to do this again, which I really hope that I do, I would make sure to sort of maintain that idea of making sure it's a fun hang and being surrounded by people who you love and trust. Because it's a lot of time spent.

I don't know if I would necessarily recommend doing those two things at the same time to anybody. But we did it, we made it through it, and it turned into a show that is coming on TV. So somehow we figured it out for sure.