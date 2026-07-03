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Former Nickelodeon Star Kianna Underwood Killed in Brooklyn Hit-and-Run
The actor, who appeared on the final season of 'All That,' was 33 years old.
Kenan Thompson Recalls Discovering His Nickelodeon Checks Were Stolen by Accountant While Trying to Buy First Home
In the Demi Lovato-directed documentary 'Child Star,' Thompson recounted being exploited as a child actor by someone who claimed to be an accountant. "It’s crazy going from rags to riches and back to rags," he said.
Kel Mitchell Talks Losing ‘SNL’ Role to Kenan Thompson, Reconciling Friendship 'As Brothers’
Mitchell discusses the strain on his relationship with his former Nickelodeon co-star on the latest episode of the 'Club Shay Shay' podcast.
'All That' Star Lori Beth Denberg Alleges Dan Schneider Sexually Assaulted Her, Showed her Porn, and Initiated Phone Sex
Denberg claimed to 'Business Insider' that she was a teenager when the alleged encounters with Schneider occured.
Resurfaced Diddy Appearance in 'All That' Sketch Shows Rapper Telling Kids to Put Toy Down Sleeping Boy's Pants
The disgraced mogul's Los Angeles and Miami homes were recently raided by Homeland Security.
Amanda Bynes Released From Mental Hospital Three Weeks After Psychotic Episode (UPDATE)
Amanda Bynes has been released from a mental hospital after spending three weeks in psychiatric care following an episode last month, TMZ reports.
‘All That’ Reunion Will Be Amanda Bynes’ First Public Appearance Since Conservatorship Ended
The 36-year-old actress will take part in 90’s Con, a decade-themed annual pop culture event that will take place in Connecticut this March.
Kenan Thompson Gives Promising Update on 'Good Burger 2'
25 years after the release of the iconic Nickelodeon comedy 'Good Burger,' Kenan Thompson has given a promising update on its long-awaited sequel.
Amanda Bynes Reportedly Files Documents to End Conservatorship She's Been Under Since 2013
The former Nickelodeon star, 35, has been under a conservatorship since 2013. She’s reportedly requested to end the conservatorship of her person and estate.
Drake Once Again Gives Kodak Black High Praise: ‘You Really All That for This Generation and the Next’
Drake and Kodak Black have been trading compliments for years, and Drizzy's latest praise for the Florida rapper came via an Instagram Live session.
Nick Cannon Praises Kel Mitchell for Helping Him With His Career
Nick Cannon showered Kel Mitchell with praise when he stopped by his talk show and thanked him for lending a helping hand with his career when he was younger.
Fans Have Thoughts About Nickelodeon and SpongeBob SquarePants Hosting an NFL Playoff Game
SpongeBob SquarePants and cast members of 'All That' will help host a kid-friendly NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon during this season's playoffs.
'SpongeBob SquarePants' Prequel Series 'Kamp Koral' Officially Coming This Summer
Paramount's 'The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run' received its official trailer in November, which also serves as a prequel to the series.
Good Burger Pop-Up Opening in Los Angeles in July
The Good Burger pop-up will celebrate the reboot of Nickelodeon's 'All That.'
Chance the Rapper Previews New 'All That' Theme Song
'All That' is back later this month, and it appears Chance is teasing a reworked version of the classic theme song.
Kenan & Kel Tease 'Good Burger' Revival for Upcoming 'All That' Reboot
Kenan & Kel are toying with the beauty of nostalgia.
Kenan Thompson Says Kel Mitchell Will Appear on ‘All That’ Revival
According to Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell will make an appearance on Nickelodeons' upcoming revival of the 'All That.'
Nickelodeon Launches New Streaming Channel Featuring 'Doug,' 'Angry Beavers,' and More
'Doug,' 'Angry Beavers,' 'Kenan & Kel,' 'Rocko's Modern Life,' and more are among the Nick classics included in the network's new streaming channel NickSplat.