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Kianna Underwood.
Pop Culture

Former Nickelodeon Star Kianna Underwood Killed in Brooklyn Hit-and-Run

The actor, who appeared on the final season of 'All That,' was 33 years old.

Trey Alston181 days ago
Kenan Thompson attends the 2024 Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on July 13, 2024/Actor Kenan Thompson and actor Kel Mitchell attend the 11th Annual Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards on April 4, 1998 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Westwood, Californi
Pop Culture

Kenan Thompson Recalls Discovering His Nickelodeon Checks Were Stolen by Accountant While Trying to Buy First Home

In the Demi Lovato-directed documentary 'Child Star,' Thompson recounted being exploited as a child actor by someone who claimed to be an accountant. "It’s crazy going from rags to riches and back to rags," he said.

Jaelani Turner-Williams664 days ago
Two actors from 'Good Burger' wearing leather jackets at a promotional event
Pop Culture

Kel Mitchell Talks Losing ‘SNL’ Role to Kenan Thompson, Reconciling Friendship 'As Brothers’

Mitchell discusses the strain on his relationship with his former Nickelodeon co-star on the latest episode of the 'Club Shay Shay' podcast.

Alex Ocho793 days ago
Side-by-side photos of an actress in a striped dress, and an actor with a beard in a jacket
Pop Culture

'All That' Star Lori Beth Denberg Alleges Dan Schneider Sexually Assaulted Her, Showed her Porn, and Initiated Phone Sex

Denberg claimed to 'Business Insider' that she was a teenager when the alleged encounters with Schneider occured.

Jaelani Turner-Williams794 days ago
Three people in a casual setting, two seated with drinks, one standing, all engaged in a relaxed interaction
Music

Resurfaced Diddy Appearance in 'All That' Sketch Shows Rapper Telling Kids to Put Toy Down Sleeping Boy's Pants

The disgraced mogul's Los Angeles and Miami homes were recently raided by Homeland Security.

Jose Martinez842 days ago
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Amanda Bynes arrives at the grand opening of Fontainebleau Miami Beach on November 14, 2008.
Pop Culture

Amanda Bynes Released From Mental Hospital Three Weeks After Psychotic Episode (UPDATE)

Amanda Bynes has been released from a mental hospital after spending three weeks in psychiatric care following an episode last month, TMZ reports.

Brad Callas1193 days ago
Amanda Bynes during DreamWorks' "She's the Man" Los Angeles Premiere
Pop Culture

‘All That’ Reunion Will Be Amanda Bynes’ First Public Appearance Since Conservatorship Ended

The 36-year-old actress will take part in 90’s Con, a decade-themed annual pop culture event that will take place in Connecticut this March.

Joshua Espinoza1276 days ago
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell
Pop Culture

Kenan Thompson Gives Promising Update on 'Good Burger 2'

25 years after the release of the iconic Nickelodeon comedy 'Good Burger,' Kenan Thompson has given a promising update on its long-awaited sequel.

Brad Callas1361 days ago
Amanda Bynes arrives at the grand opening of Fontainebleau Miami Beach.
Pop Culture

Amanda Bynes Reportedly Files Documents to End Conservatorship She's Been Under Since 2013

The former Nickelodeon star, 35, has been under a conservatorship since 2013. She’s reportedly requested to end the conservatorship of her person and estate.

Trace William Cowen1603 days ago
Drake photographed at his event
Music

Drake Once Again Gives Kodak Black High Praise: ‘You Really All That for This Generation and the Next’

Drake and Kodak Black have been trading compliments for years, and Drizzy's latest praise for the Florida rapper came via an Instagram Live session.

tara mahadevan1648 days ago
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Nick Cannon makes appearance for opening night of Broadway play.
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Praises Kel Mitchell for Helping Him With His Career

Nick Cannon showered Kel Mitchell with praise when he stopped by his talk show and thanked him for lending a helping hand with his career when he was younger.

Jose Martinez1718 days ago
NFL logo
Sports

Fans Have Thoughts About Nickelodeon and SpongeBob SquarePants Hosting an NFL Playoff Game

SpongeBob SquarePants and cast members of 'All That' will help host a kid-friendly NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon during this season's playoffs.

Alex Galbraith2040 days ago
spongebob
Pop Culture

'SpongeBob SquarePants' Prequel Series 'Kamp Koral' Officially Coming This Summer

Paramount's 'The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run' received its official trailer in November, which also serves as a prequel to the series.

tara mahadevan2340 days ago
kenan kel
Pop Culture

Good Burger Pop-Up Opening in Los Angeles in July

The Good Burger pop-up will celebrate the reboot of Nickelodeon's 'All That.'

tara mahadevan2590 days ago
chance
Music

Chance the Rapper Previews New 'All That' Theme Song

'All That' is back later this month, and it appears Chance is teasing a reworked version of the classic theme song.

Trace William Cowen2600 days ago
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Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell during "Good Burger" Premiere
Pop Culture

Kenan & Kel Tease 'Good Burger' Revival for Upcoming 'All That' Reboot

Kenan & Kel are toying with the beauty of nostalgia.

Xavier Hamilton2620 days ago
Actor Kenan Thompson and actor Kel Mitchell
Pop Culture

Kenan Thompson Says Kel Mitchell Will Appear on ‘All That’ Revival

According to Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell will make an appearance on Nickelodeons' upcoming revival of the 'All That.'

Xavier Hamilton2706 days ago
nick
Pop Culture

Nickelodeon Launches New Streaming Channel Featuring 'Doug,' 'Angry Beavers,' and More

'Doug,' 'Angry Beavers,' 'Kenan & Kel,' 'Rocko's Modern Life,' and more are among the Nick classics included in the network's new streaming channel NickSplat.

Trace William Cowen2879 days ago

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