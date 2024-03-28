Resurfaced Diddy Appearance in 'All That' Sketch Shows Rapper Telling Kids to Put Toy Down Sleeping Boy's Pants

A scene from the Nickelodeon series All That has resurfaced showing Diddy making a cameo appearance and suggesting two kids put a toy helicopter in the pants of their sleeping friend.
According to the This Is All That Wiki page, Diddy appeared in the third episode of Season 7 in 2002. Dan Schneider was an executive producer on the show at the time.
The unearthed clip comes after Homeland Security spearheaded a raid of Diddy’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles as part of an alleged sex trafficking investigation.
The 54-year-old's attorney Aaron Dyer released a statement calling the raid a "gross overuse of military-level force." Dyer asserted his client had not been arrested and criticized the execution of the search warrant for causing a "premature rush to judgment" of the disgraced mogul.
"Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way," the statement reads. "This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits."
Amid the raids, former Syracuse basketball guard Brendan Paul was arrested on cocaine and marijuana charges. Paul is accused of serving as Diddy’s "drug mule."
Yung Miami also faces accusations of transporting "pink cocaine," a form of the drug that is combined with ecstasy, on a private jet after Paul forgot to bring it.