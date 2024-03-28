Resurfaced Diddy Appearance in 'All That' Sketch Shows Rapper Telling Kids to Put Toy Down Sleeping Boy's Pants

The 54-year-old's attorney Aaron Dyer released a statement calling the raid a "gross overuse of military-level force." Dyer asserted his client had not been arrested and criticized the execution of the search warrant for causing a "premature rush to judgment" of the disgraced mogul.

"Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way," the statement reads. "This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits."