'All That' Star Lori Beth Denberg Alleges Dan Schneider Sexually Assaulted Her, Showed her Porn, and Initiated Phone Sex

Yet more allegations about former Nickelodeon producer and screenwriter Dan Schneider has surfaced, this time from former All That castmate, Lori Beth Denberg.

Denberg, 48, spoke to Business Insider in a report published on Tuesday (May 14), where she claimed that Schneider scolded her about her weight when she was 19 before showing her bestiality porn. In the alleged video, Denberg recalled that it showed a woman performing oral sex on a donkey.

"I feel like that is the first time he preyed on me," Denberg said about the 1995 encounter.

Denburg claims during her run on All That that lasted from 1994 to 1998, Schneider, who was a decade older than her, would play porn for her multiple times. Denburg even alleges he once initiated phone sex.

As further seen in the shocking Investigation Discovery docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, Schneider would allegedly push and taunt young actors on his shows, a case of "how far can I push this person," according to Denberg.

Denberg alleges they were watching Jeopardy! during a sleepover at Schneider's house when they made a bet. The bet was whoever solved the answers correctly would get a massage. Denberg won, and Schneider allegedly fondled her breasts and put his mouth on them.

“I couldn’t have been more green,” Denberg said, adding that her relationship was like a “weird, abusive friendship.” She added: “I couldn’t have been more vulnerable.”

In response, Schneider told BI that Denberg's accusations are "wildly exaggerated and, in most cases, false." "As I have previously stated, there were times, particularly in the early years of my career, that I made mistakes and exhibited poor judgment as a leader," Schneider contined. "If I did that with respect to Lori Beth, I sincerely apologize to her. But I cannot apologize for things I did not do."

Years before, Denburg voiced her support for Amanda Bynes, amid her alleged mistreatment from Schneider on The Amanda Show. The former child actress declined to participate in Quiet on Set. But it wasn't until 2018 that Schneider was released from Nickelodeon after an internal investigation to which many called out his verbal abuse.

Schneider, who has repeatedly denied the claims made about him in QOS, filed a defemation lawsuit against the show's producers earlier this month.