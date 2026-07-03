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In anticipation of her title match against Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam, which airs live on the WWE Network on Sunday, we watched all the Ronda Rousey footage we could find. We rounded up her 20 best WWE moves, and we created GIFs for each of them.
Kevin Wong

Latest Stories

WWE Star Alexa Bliss's Stalker Threatened Husband Ryan Cabrera
Sports

WWE Star Alexa Bliss’ Husband Ryan Cabrera Says Stalker Sent Him ‘Death Threats’

Inside the chilling moment outside their home, the 'death threats' Ryan Cabrera says he received, and the police response that followed.

Bernadette Giacomazzo134 days ago
The logo of the voice assistant Amazon Alexa is shown on the display
Life

Amazon's Alexa May Soon Be Able to Mimic Your Dead Relatives' Voices

Alexa's SVP Rohit Prasad demonstrated the feature during Amazon’s re:MARS conference on Wednesday. Prasad said the goal was to “make the memories last."

Joshua Espinoza1486 days ago
A stock photo of two pennies close up.
Life

Amazon's Alexa Challenged a 10-Year-Old Girl to Put Penny on Live Plug

After asking for a “challenge to do,” Alexa suggested that a 10-year-old touch a live plug with a penny. Amazon said it's since fixed the error.

Abel Shifferaw1662 days ago
Amazon's Alexa
Life

Amazon’s Alexa Accused of Sharing Anti-Semitic Responses

Amazon says it has launched an investigation after a UK political group penned a letter claiming Alexa repeats bigoted conspiracy theories.

Joshua Espinoza2058 days ago
samuel l jackson
Pop Culture

Samuel L. Jackson's Voice Will Be an Option for Amazon Alexa Users

Samuel L. Jackon's voice pack will be available later this year.

tara mahadevan2487 days ago
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Some office multi task guy
Life

Scammers Reportedly Preying on Those Who Use Virtual Assistants to Call Businesses

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers who use assistants like Siri and Alexa to call businesses.

Gavin Evans2525 days ago
amazon alexa
Life

Amazon Employees Listen to Some of Your Alexa Commands

A new report reveals that Amazon hires workers to listen to recordings from Alexa.

Alex Galbraith2654 days ago
Jeff Bezos of Amazon
Life

Amazon Admits Alexa Is Laughing at Us Lowly Humans

The company said it's "working to fix it."

Julia Reiss3054 days ago

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