Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is a professional wrestler and on-screen personality signed to WWE, known for her dynamic in-ring style and character versatility since her main roster debut in 2016. She was born on August 9, 1991, in Columbus, Ohio, U.S. Hailing from Columbus, Ohio, she has captured multiple Women’s Championship titles and gained prominence for her "Demon" persona, which blends supernatural elements with psychological intensity. Her relevance in WWE comes from how she combines dark, theatrical storytelling with emotionally charged performances, creating a distinct niche in the women’s division. Fans return for her ability to shift seamlessly between villainous and heroic roles, especially during high-profile feuds and pay-per-view events where her "Demon" character adds a unique psychological edge.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

In anticipation of her title match against Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam, which airs live on the WWE Network on Sunday, we watched all the Ronda Rousey footage we could find. We rounded up her 20 best WWE moves, and we created GIFs for each of them.
Kevin Wong

Latest Stories

WWE Star Alexa Bliss's Stalker Threatened Husband Ryan Cabrera
Sports

WWE Star Alexa Bliss’ Husband Ryan Cabrera Says Stalker Sent Him ‘Death Threats’

Inside the chilling moment outside their home, the 'death threats' Ryan Cabrera says he received, and the police response that followed.

Bernadette Giacomazzo133 days ago
WWE Alexa Bliss Talks Wrestlemania & GOT Grey Worm Stops By! | Life At Complex
Life

WWE Alexa Bliss Talks Wrestlemania & GOT Grey Worm Stops By! | Life At Complex

On this episode we announced the winner of the Jobs Unlisted #SLOWDOWNSPEEDY contest. Later on Olga swings by the WWE media event held at the Hard Rock Cafe, where she spoke with Superstar Alexa Bliss and Cesaro and Sheamus.

Complex2656 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App