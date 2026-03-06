WWE Star Alexa Bliss’ Husband Ryan Cabrera Says Stalker Sent Him ‘Death Threats’

WWE star Alexa Bliss and her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera, faced a frightening situation when a stalker allegedly targeted the couple and sent Cabrera multiple death threats. The singer recently opened up about the ordeal, describing how the threats escalated into a real-world encounter that required police intervention. Speaking on the Artist Friendly podcast hosted by Joel Madden, Cabrera said the harassment intensified after his relationship with the WWE performer became public.

“The amount of death threats I’ve gotten since that! Especially in the beginning,” Cabrera said, recalling how the couple eventually had to pursue legal action against a man who repeatedly appeared near their home. According to Cabrera, the situation took more than a year to resolve before authorities were able to have the individual jailed. Cabrera and Bliss — whose real name is Alexis Kaufman — began dating in 2019, became engaged in November 2020, and married in April 2022 in Palm Desert, California. The couple welcomed their daughter in November 2023. Bliss has long been one of WWE’s most recognizable performers, while Cabrera built his career in the early 2000s with pop-rock hits like “On the Way Down,” which reached No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100. The couple has occasionally appeared together at charity events and entertainment projects, including Cabrera’s livestream fundraiser for Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times.

Cabrera described the stalker as someone who believed he was in a relationship with Bliss and had sent large amounts of money to unknown recipients. “He’s an unwell person. Something was going on,” Cabrera said. “He thought he was married to Alexa.” The situation became especially alarming when Cabrera spotted someone in camouflage hiding in bushes near their home while he was leaving to play golf with his father. “I was like, ‘Okay, maybe he’s in camouflage because he’s a duck hunter, but why is he sitting in that bush?’” The singer said he immediately contacted Bliss, who was home alone at the time. Shortly afterward, someone began banging on the door. Bliss initially thought it might be a delivery driver but chose not to answer. Security footage later confirmed that the individual outside the house matched the person who had been sending the threatening messages. Cabrera said he returned home quickly and called the police, explaining that the man refused to leave and sat on a nearby lawn. Cabrera said the experience changed how the couple views online threats, particularly after becoming parents. “Too many bad things have happened to many people, and it’s just too easy,” he said.

Reflecting on how close the situation came to becoming even more dangerous, Cabrera added that Bliss might have been holding their infant daughter when answering the door if she had assumed it was a routine delivery.