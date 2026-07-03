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U.S. Soccer legend Alexi Lalas talks why it took too long for the U.S. Men's National Team to hire new coach Gregg Berhalter and Atlanta United's MLS Cup run.Matt Welty
From a unique structure and laughable team names, to garish uniforms and crazy rule changes, how the sport’s biggest North American league kicked off.Doug Sibor
For the biggest match in football, Spotify is handing over the iconic Barça jersey to Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack brand—complete with a concert, merch drop, and a next-level cultural takeover.Brighid Tully
Remember the names Breel Embolo, Victor Osimhen and Kingsley Coman.Corey Pellatt