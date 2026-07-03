Alexi Lalas

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Latest Stories

Fox Sports Broadcast Of FIFA World Cup 2026
Sports

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexi Lalas Trade Hilarious Insults on Live TV as Thierry Henry Laughs

Ibrahimovic joked that Rebecca Lowe was dressed for Lalas' funeral, and the former U.S. star fired back with a 'Fantasy Island' jab.

Mark Elibert26 days ago
(L-R) Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexi Lalas.
Sports

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Tells America 'You're Welcome' After Alexi Lalas Leaves FOX Desk for the Day

The perceived beef between the two continued ahead of the United States' Group D World Cup match against Australia — much to the enjoyment of fans.

Mark Elibert28 days ago
(L-R) Zlatan Ibrahimović and Alexi Lalas.
Sports

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexi Lalas Spark Beef Rumors After On-Air Clashes

The two former soccer stars have clashed a few times while delivering commentary on the World Cup, and now fans think there's a real beef between them.

Mark Elibert30 days ago
Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Alexi Lalas in suits are seated at a sports broadcast desk.
Sports

Thierry Henry Has Hilarious Reaction After Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexei Lalas Butt Heads on Live TV

Zlatan Ibrahimovic essentially called Alexi Lalas "ignorant" on live television.

Mark Elibert30 days ago
Alexi Lalas
Sports

Alexi Lalas Slammed After Taking Aim at NWSL Players Who Kneeled During National Anthem

The retired U.S. soccer player/FOX Sports analyst was slammed on Saturday, after tweeting that it "takes courage" to stand for the national anthem

Joshua Espinoza2211 days ago
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Mexico World Cup
Sports

Alexi Lalas Says There's Nothing Wrong With Supporting Mexico in the World Cup

U.S. Men's National Team legend Alexi Lalas talks about why it's OK for Americans to want Mexico to do well in the World Cup, Wayne Rooney going to MLS, and if Messi will finally win the World Cup.

Matt Welty2982 days ago
USMNT National Anthem
Sports

Alexi Lalas Doesn't Expect Protests From the USMNT During the National Anthem

The USMNT plays Panama in the road to qualifying for the World Cup tonight, but he doesn't expect the players to protest the National Anthem.

Matt Welty3206 days ago
Alexi Lalas
Sports

Alexi Lalas Talks the USMNT Making the World Cup, Politics at the Match Against Mexico

We spoke to Fox Soccer analyst and U.S. Men's National Team legend about the country's chance to play in Russia in 2018.

Matt Welty3326 days ago
Sports

PROMO: Go Beyond the Field with Alexi Lalas

See how Alexi Lalas rolls out of bed in style.

Ben Meredith4348 days ago

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