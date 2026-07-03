Alessia Cara

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A close up shot of Alessia Cara
Music

Alessia Cara Returns With "Shapeshifter" and "Sweet Dream"

Grammy winner Alessia Cara has returned with her first music of the year, and she’s dropping two singles, entitled “Sweet Dream” and “Shapeshifter.”

Natalie Harmsen1829 days ago
alie gatie and alessia cara pose in front of car
Music

Ali Gatie Calls Up Alessia Cara for New Track "Welcome Back"

It's the first time the Toronto pop phenom has ever collaborated with another artist.

Coleman Molnar2129 days ago
alessia cara the willoughbys
Music

Alessia Cara on Her Acting Debut, Quarantine Cooking, & Brampton Pride

The Canadian Grammy winner talks about starring in 'The Willoughbys,' the Junos being cancelled, and what she's been up to while social distancing.

Alex Nino Gheciu2278 days ago
Lauv 'How I'm Feeling'
Music

Lauv Shares ‘How I’m Feeling’ Album f/ BTS, Alessia Cara, and More

After five months of teasers and singles, Lauv has finally released his debut studio album 'How I’m Feeling.'

Joshua Espinoza2324 days ago
alessia cara
Music

Alessia Cara Releases New Single "Ready" Off Upcoming EP 'This Summer'

The 23-year-old also announced the U.S. headlining dates for her 'The Pains of Growing' tour.

Hannah Lifshutz2553 days ago
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Alec Benjamin
Music

Premiere: Alec Benjamin and Alessia Cara Show Their Vulnerability in "Let Me Down Slowly" Video

Alec Benjamin will embark on his Outrunning Karma Tour in North America in March.

Joshua Espinoza2719 days ago
alessia
Music

Alessia Cara Performs Medley of Destiny's Child Classics

Alessia Cara runs through "Survivor," "Bills Bills Bills," and more Destiny's Child classics.

Trace William Cowen2776 days ago
anderson
Music

Anderson .Paak and Alessia Cara Lose Brutal Charades Battle to Saoirse Ronan and Jimmy Fallon

Anderson .Paak and Alessia Cara both have new albums to promote, so naturally, they've been tasked with a game of charades.

Trace William Cowen2782 days ago
Alessia Cara cover art for 'The Pains of Growing'
Music

Alessia Cara Shares Sophomore Album 'The Pains of Growing'

Alessia Cara has released her second full-length, 'The Pains of Growing,' via Def Jam.

tara mahadevan2787 days ago
kyle
Music

KYLE and Alessia Cara Team Up for "BABIES" Video

Check out the latest from this pair of buzzy artists.

Alex Galbraith2809 days ago
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Alessia Cara new single
Music

Alessia Cara Celebrates Birthday With New Single and Music Video Made of Home Movies

In celebration of her 22nd birthday, Alessia Cara gave fans a present by releasing her new single “A Little More" with a compilation of home videos. The single comes from her forthcoming album 'The Pain of Growing.'

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2929 days ago
Kyle
Music

KYLE on His Debut Album 'Light of Mine' and Using Kid Cudi's Music as a Therapeutic Tool

KYLE spoke with Complex about his debut album and using Cudi's music as a therapeutic tool.

edwinortiz2983 days ago
This is a picture of SZA.
Music

Recording Academy Responds to Gender Bias Backlash by Announcing New Grammys 'Task Force'

The Grammys are trying to tackle gender bias in the industry head-on.

Sajae Elder3088 days ago

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