Alessia Cara On 10 Years Since Getting Discovered On YouTube: 'I Can't Believe I'm Looking At The Same Person'
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Complex Canada caught up with the Brampton native to talk about those early years, which cover she wishes she could have a do-over on, and the untold perks of joining Disney canon.Erik Leijon
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Brampton Artist Ambassador Spitty Looks to Build Up His Hometown: 'That's How The Culture Really Starts'
Brampton rapper Spitty is taking his aspirations to build the creative community to new heights in his new position as Artist Ambassador in his hometown.Latoya Elle
From Drake to TOBi to Kaytranada, these are the songs that got Canada through a year where we saw a fleeting light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.Natalie Harmsen
We caught up with the Grammy-winning, Brampton-bred pop artist to chat about her new album, writing during a pandemic, and working with Canadian producers.Alex Narvaez