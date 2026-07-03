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Cara Delevingne Opens Up About Sex and Sobriety in Playboy Cover Story
She expressed that sex is "difficult" but "so much deeper" since getting sober in 2022.
Cara Delevingne Confirms She Dated Amber Heard Amid Johnny Depp Divorce
The actress finally addresses years of rumors about her connection to Heard and Depp, clarifying what happened after the 'London Fields' speculation.
Cara Delevingne Says She Had a Seizure at Burning Man Right Before Viral 2022 Airport Photos
The model and actress opened up on "Call Her Daddy" about her dangerous daily cycle of GHB and cocaine that led to an unexpected seizure in August 2022.
Cara Delevingne Confesses to Rosalía That Straight Women Used to Be Her 'Weakness'
During a recent show in London, Rosalía brought out Cara Delevingne to confess.
Cara Delevingne Is Launching Her Music Career and Going on Tour
'I’ve always been creative,' the model admitted.
Cara Delevingne's Los Angeles Mansion Destroyed By a Fire While She Was Away: 'My Heart Is Broken'
The 31-year-old actress and model was in London, England, at the time of the blaze.
Cara Delevingne Opens Up About Her Sobriety, Says 12-Step Program 'Made A Huge Difference' in Her Life
In an April 2023 cover story in ‘Vogue,’ Cara Delevingne opened up about her sobriety, revealingl that the 12-step program has changed her life.
Cara Delevingne is Auctioning 'Mine' NFT About Her Vagina: 'I Choose What To Do With It'
Cara Delevingne is getting in on the NFT craze with an auction of "Mine," an NFT focused around her vagina with proceeds going to her foundation.
Elon Musk Responds to Allegations of a 'Three-Way Affair' with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne
New testimony from Johnny Depp's defamation case against Amber Heard revealed allegations that she had a "three-way affair" with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne.
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Reportedly Call It Quits
Sources say the pair ended their relationship in April, after nearly two years of dating.
Cara Delevingne Responds to Justin Bieber Saying She's His Least Favorite of Hailey's Friends
Bieber appeared on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' earlier this week, during which he was asked to rank his wife's famous friends.
Harvey Weinstein Told Cara Delevingne ‘You Will Never Make It As a Gay Woman — Get a Beard'
Cara Delevingne reveals another anecdote about Harvey Weinstein's inappropriate behavior in an interview with Net-a-Porter.
Cara Delevingne and Machine Gun Kelly Join 'Punk' Movie With Vince Staples
The movie is described as a "heist thriller" executive produced by Sylvester Stallone.
Shy FX Announces 'Raggamuffin Soundtape' With Surprise Cara Delevingne And Sweetie Irie Collab
There's more than a few surprising turns here.
Jameela Jamil and Cara Delevingne Debated Karl Lagerfeld's Complicated Legacy
In a back-and-forth Twitter exchange, the two actresses discussed the offensive opinions about women that Karl Lagerfeld often expressed.
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Reignite Dating Rumors
The actresses were spotted engaging in PDA at London's Heathrow Airport on Tuesday—months after fans began speculating the two were romantically involved.
Jaden Smith Says Toronto’s Four Seasons Hotel ‘Spiked’ His Breakfast, Kicked Him Out
Jaden Smith has lashed out at the staff of Toronto’s Four Season Hotel saying his breakfast was “spiked” with cheese
Will Smith Gives Jaden a Haircut
Jaden Smith prepped for his role in 'Life In A Year' by getting a very dramatic haircut from his dad.