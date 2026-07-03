Cara Delevingne

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Cara Delevingne attends The Abbey's 35th Anniversary at The Abbey on May 20, 2026 in West Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Cara Delevingne Opens Up About Sex and Sobriety in Playboy Cover Story

She expressed that sex is "difficult" but "so much deeper" since getting sober in 2022.

Trey Alston4 days ago
Cara Delevingne Says She Dated Amber Heard Throughout Johnny Depp Divorce
Pop Culture

Cara Delevingne Confirms She Dated Amber Heard Amid Johnny Depp Divorce

The actress finally addresses years of rumors about her connection to Heard and Depp, clarifying what happened after the 'London Fields' speculation.

Bernadette Giacomazzo18 days ago
British model Cara Delevingne arrives for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 collection fashion show during the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, in Paris, on January 24, 2022. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)
Pop Culture

Cara Delevingne Says She Had a Seizure at Burning Man Right Before Viral 2022 Airport Photos

The model and actress opened up on "Call Her Daddy" about her dangerous daily cycle of GHB and cocaine that led to an unexpected seizure in August 2022.

Jaelani Turner-Williams45 days ago
Two women side by side: Cara Delevingne with a sleek updo and black dress, and Rosalía with curly hair in a red dress, waving.
Pop Culture

Cara Delevingne Confesses to Rosalía That Straight Women Used to Be Her 'Weakness'

During a recent show in London, Rosalía brought out Cara Delevingne to confess.

Joe Price71 days ago
Cara Delevingne attends the DKNY 30th anniversary party at St. Ann's Warehouse on September 09, 2019 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Cara Delevingne Is Launching Her Music Career and Going on Tour

'I’ve always been creative,' the model admitted.

Holly Riordan80 days ago
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Cara Delevingne in a checkered outfit; aerial view of a burnt house
Pop Culture

Cara Delevingne's Los Angeles Mansion Destroyed By a Fire While She Was Away: 'My Heart Is Broken'

The 31-year-old actress and model was in London, England, at the time of the blaze.

Alex Ocho853 days ago
Cara Delevingne attends 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Pop Culture

Cara Delevingne Opens Up About Her Sobriety, Says 12-Step Program 'Made A Huge Difference' in Her Life

In an April 2023 cover story in ‘Vogue,’ Cara Delevingne opened up about her sobriety, revealingl that the 12-step program has changed her life.

Brad Callas1228 days ago
cara-delevingne
Pop Culture

Cara Delevingne is Auctioning 'Mine' NFT About Her Vagina: 'I Choose What To Do With It'

Cara Delevingne is getting in on the NFT craze with an auction of "Mine," an NFT focused around her vagina with proceeds going to her foundation.

Joe Price1892 days ago
Elon Musk
Pop Culture

Elon Musk Responds to Allegations of a 'Three-Way Affair' with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne

New testimony from Johnny Depp's defamation case against Amber Heard revealed allegations that she had a "three-way affair" with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne.

tara mahadevan2221 days ago
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson
Pop Culture

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Reportedly Call It Quits

Sources say the pair ended their relationship in April, after nearly two years of dating.

Joshua Espinoza2264 days ago
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justin bieber cara delevingne
Pop Culture

Cara Delevingne Responds to Justin Bieber Saying She's His Least Favorite of Hailey's Friends

Bieber appeared on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' earlier this week, during which he was asked to rank his wife's famous friends.

Joe Price2339 days ago
Cara Delevingne attends the DKNY 30th anniversary party
Pop Culture

Harvey Weinstein Told Cara Delevingne ‘You Will Never Make It As a Gay Woman — Get a Beard'

Cara Delevingne reveals another anecdote about Harvey Weinstein's inappropriate behavior in an interview with Net-a-Porter.

Xavier Hamilton2499 days ago
cara
Pop Culture

Cara Delevingne and Machine Gun Kelly Join 'Punk' Movie With Vince Staples

The movie is described as a "heist thriller" executive produced by Sylvester Stallone.

Trace William Cowen2620 days ago
karl lagerfeld
Style

Jameela Jamil and Cara Delevingne Debated Karl Lagerfeld's Complicated Legacy

In a back-and-forth Twitter exchange, the two actresses discussed the offensive opinions about women that Karl Lagerfeld often expressed.

Hannah Lifshutz2705 days ago
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Cara Delevingne
Pop Culture

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Reignite Dating Rumors

The actresses were spotted engaging in PDA at London's Heathrow Airport on Tuesday—months after fans began speculating the two were romantically involved.

Joshua Espinoza2895 days ago
jaden smith hair met gala
Pop Culture

Jaden Smith Says Toronto’s Four Seasons Hotel ‘Spiked’ His Breakfast, Kicked Him Out

Jaden Smith has lashed out at the staff of Toronto’s Four Season Hotel saying his breakfast was “spiked” with cheese

Christopher Turner3337 days ago
Will and Jaden
Pop Culture

Will Smith Gives Jaden a Haircut

Jaden Smith prepped for his role in 'Life In A Year' by getting a very dramatic haircut from his dad.

Shawn Setaro3385 days ago

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