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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Alyssa Milano Reclaims Her Body by Saying Goodbye to Implants: ‘Today I’m Free’
The former 'Charmed' star says she’s ready to shed the body image that Hollywood shaped for her during her early fame.
Sienna Dubois 315 days ago
Pop Culture
Emma Stone, Ayo Edebiri, and Mark Ruffalo Among 1200 to Pledge Boycott of Israeli Film Institutions
Israel's military campaign has led to the death of over 64,000 Palestinians.
tara mahadevan331 days ago
Pop Culture
Alyssa Milano Responds to GoFundMe Backlash for Son’s Baseball Team
The 'Charmed' actress, whose estimated net worth is reportedly $10 million, was criticized for asking her followers to donate to her son's baseball team.
Alex Ocho922 days ago