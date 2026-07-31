Alyssa Milano

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Latest Stories

Alyssa Milano attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party
Pop Culture

Alyssa Milano Reclaims Her Body by Saying Goodbye to Implants: ‘Today I’m Free’

The former 'Charmed' star says she’s ready to shed the body image that Hollywood shaped for her during her early fame.

Sienna Dubois 315 days ago
Emma Stone, Ayo Edebiri, Mark Ruffalo
Pop Culture

Emma Stone, Ayo Edebiri, and Mark Ruffalo Among 1200 to Pledge Boycott of Israeli Film Institutions

Israel's military campaign has led to the death of over 64,000 Palestinians.

tara mahadevan331 days ago
Pop Culture

Alyssa Milano Responds to GoFundMe Backlash for Son’s Baseball Team

The 'Charmed' actress, whose estimated net worth is reportedly $10 million, was criticized for asking her followers to donate to her son's baseball team.

Alex Ocho922 days ago

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