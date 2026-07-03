Akira

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Music

Takashi Murakami, JP THE WAVY Continue Collaborative MNNK Bro. Project With New Song "SHUTOKO TOKYO"

“I hope this song, which captures the present moment of the 2020s, will live on into the future!” Takashi Murakami said of the newly released collab.

Trace William Cowen57 days ago
Akira
Pop Culture

'Akira' Creator's New Website Seemingly Teases His Next Anime Film

News about 'Orbital Era' has been practically non-existent for seven years.

Trey Alston66 days ago
Taika Waititi
Pop Culture

‘Thor Ragnarok’ Writer-Director Taika Waititi Returning for ‘Thor 4’

Production on Waititi's 'Akira' has been delayed indefinitely.

Joshua Espinoza2559 days ago
akira
Pop Culture

There's a New 'Akira' on the Way From Creator Katsuhiro Otomo

Legendary manga artist and anime director Katsuhiro Otomo has just announced two new projects, and one of them involves a brand new 'Akira.'

Joe Price2570 days ago
Taika Waititi
Pop Culture

Taika Waititi's Live-Action 'Akira' Remake Will Hit Theaters May 2021

Warner Bros. first acquired the rights to adapt the post-apocalyptic manga classic 'Akira' all the way back in 2002.

Joe Price2612 days ago
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Music

Kanye West Says Katsuhiro Otomo's 'Akira' Is His 'Biggest Creative Inspiration'

The 1988 classic has long been an obvious influence on West's work, most notably in the Hype Williams-directed video for "Stronger." However, as West explained Monday, the thumbprints of the animated classic are actually all over his work.

Trace William Cowen2882 days ago
Pop Culture

The Simpsons x Akira Mash-Up 'Bartkira' Now How Has a Sick AF Trailer

Neo Springfield is about to E.X.P.L.O.D.E.

Wil Jones4029 days ago
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Style

The Hundreds and Asa Akira Kick Some Ass in the Boxing Ring

Watch Asa Akira try out her latest hobby in the boxing ring.

totallylea4099 days ago
Pop Culture

The Simpsons X Akira Mash-up 'Bartkira' Will Blow You Away

Springfield is about to E.X.P.L.O.D.E.

Wil Jones4152 days ago
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Style

768 Artists Collaborate to Recreate the Akira Comic with Simpsons Characters

One of the largest crowd-sourced comics ever.

andrewlasane4716 days ago
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Sports

Replica Of Shotaro Kaneda's Motorcycle From Akira

Fanboys everywhere, rejoice!

Danny Vazquez5209 days ago
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Pop Culture

Warner Brothers Shuts Down Production On Live-Action "Akira" Movie

Another victim of a ballooning budget.

Jason Serafino5307 days ago
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Pop Culture

Ken Watanabe Offered The Role Of The Colonel In "Akira"

He's in talks for the part that Gary Oldman recently passed on.

Jason Serafino5351 days ago
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Pop Culture

Kristen Stewart Offered The Female Lead In “Akira”

Fanboys, grab your pitchforks and torches.

Jason Serafino5359 days ago
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Pop Culture

Rumor: Has Gary Oldman Been Offered A Role In "Akira"?

Could the respected actor be sought to play a colonel in Katsuhiro Otomo's classic Japanese anime?

Complex5380 days ago
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Pop Culture

Live-Action "Akira" Movie Gets The Green Light

The classic anime is going to get the flesh-and-blood treatment

Jason Serafino5385 days ago

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