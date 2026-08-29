Not only is Katsuhiro Otomo’s dystopian 1988 cyberpunk masterpiece, Akira, considered the greatest anime movie of all time, but it’s also possibly one of the most influential science fiction movies of all time. There’s a reason it’s being brought to theaters in the United States and Canada for a special 4K and IMAX release: the film stands parallel to classics like 2001: A Space Odyssey and Blade Runner in terms of its epicness. Akira is beautifully animated, dynamically colored, and horrifically violent, making it a feast for the eyes; Kanye West has even called it his “biggest creative inspiration,” directly drawing from the film for his “Stronger” music video.

With Akira cited as an influence in everything from Stranger Things to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the 1988 cult classic has sparked plenty of discussion. However, how much do you really know about this iconic film? Let’s find out. Here’s a look at 10 things you didn’t know about Akira.