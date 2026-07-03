Air Max 1

The Air Max 1 is a running sneaker released by Nike in 1987 and designed by Tinker Hatfield. It introduced the first visible Air cushioning unit in the sole, transforming sneaker design by combining functional innovation with striking style. The shoe’s mesh and suede upper paired with the exposed Air unit created a distinctive silhouette that bridged athletic performance and streetwear appeal. Collectors prioritize the Air Max 1 for its groundbreaking design detail—the visible Air bubble—which marked a shift in how cushioning was showcased in sneakers. Its cultural relevance traces back to the late ’80s sneaker scene, where it became a symbol of technological progress and style, inspiring countless reinterpretations and collaborations that continue to energize its legacy.

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