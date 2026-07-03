Nike Air Max 1

The Nike Air Max 1, designed by Tinker Hatfield and released in 1987, introduced the first visible Air cushioning unit in the heel, a groundbreaking feature that changed sneaker design. This transparent Air bubble not only enhanced comfort but also became an iconic aesthetic detail, setting the foundation for the Air Max line’s fusion of athletic function and streetwear appeal. Collectors prioritize Air Max 1 editions that highlight its heritage through unique colorways and collaborations with artists like Sean Wotherspoon and Atmos, which emphasize the sneaker’s role in bridging sneaker culture and creative expression. Its defining feature—the visible Air unit—continues to symbolize innovation and urban style, making it a staple in both performance and lifestyle wardrobes.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

'Tokyo' DOAF x Nike Air Max 1
Sneakers

Only 300 Pairs of the 'Tokyo' Ducks of a Feather x Nike Air Max 1 Are Releasing

The 'Tokyo' DOAF x Nike Air Max 1 is available exclusively in Japan this month.

Victor Deng37 days ago
Nike Air Max 1000.2
Sneakers

Nike and Zellerfeld Debut the Air Max 1000.2

Here's how to buy the Nike Air Max 1000.2.

Victor Deng77 days ago
Ducks of a Feather x Nike Air Max 95
Sneakers

Every Nike Air Max Releasing for Air Max Day 2026

The Air Liquid Max, DOAF's Air Max 95s, and other Air Maxes are releasing this week.

Victor Deng115 days ago
Patta x Nike Air Max 1 'Wave' White/Hyper Crimson
Sneakers

Patta x Nike Air Max 1 'Wave' Collab in White/Hyper Crimson Dropping For Air Max Day

Here are the release details for Patta's next Air Max collab.

Victor Deng119 days ago
'Neon' Air Max 95
Sneakers

'Neon' Air Max 95, 'Lakeshow' Air Jordan 4, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

The 'Neon' Air Max 95 headlines this week's best drops.

Victor Deng135 days ago
Advertisement
Patta Nike Air Max 1 Release Date 2026
Sneakers

Why Patta's Nike Air Max 1 'Wave' Collab Is Back

Complex talked to Patta's 'Gee' Schmidt on the brand's new Nike Air Max 1 collabs that are releasing in March 2026.

Ben Felderstein136 days ago
Supreme x Nike Blazer Mid
Sneakers

20 Sneakers From 2006 We Want to Return

From the Supreme x Nike Blazer to the 'Mars Blackmon' Jordan 4, here are the 20 sneakers from 2006 we want to return.

Ian Stonebrook192 days ago
'Total Orange' Nike Kobe 6
Sneakers

'Total Orange' Kobe 6, Premium Goods x Nike Air Max 1, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

This week's best releases include the 'Total Orange' Kobe 6, Premium Goods x Nike Air Max 1, and more.

Victor Deng367 days ago
Premium Goods x Nike Air Max 1
Sneakers

Premium Goods' Nike Air Max 1 Collab Releases This Week

Only 718 pairs of the Premium Goods x Nike Air Max 1 are available.

Victor Deng367 days ago
Nike Air Max 1 Low Poly 'Big Head Mode'
Sneakers

Nike's 'GoldenEye 007'-Inspired Air Max 1 Releases Soon

Here's how to buy the 'Big Head Mode' Nike Air Max 1 Low Poly.

Victor Deng470 days ago
Advertisement
Nike Air Max 1 'Big Head Origins'
Sneakers

'Big Head Origins' Nike Air Max 1, Air Max Dn8s, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

Multiple Nike Air Max sneakers headline this week's drops for Air Max Day.

Victor Deng478 days ago
Nike Air Max 1 'Big Head Origins'
Sneakers

The 'Donkey Kong'-Inspired Nike Air Max 1 Releases on Air Max Day

Here's where to buy the 'Big Head Origins' Nike Air Max 1.

Victor Deng485 days ago
Supreme x Nike Air Max 1
Sneakers

Supreme x Nike Air Max 1, 'Linen, Linen' Air Force 1 and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

Supreme's Air Max 1 and Ducks of a Feather's Air Max 95/97 headline this week's drops.

Victor Deng485 days ago
Supreme x Nike Air Max 1
Sneakers

Supreme's Nike Air Max 1 Collabs Release This Week

Here's a detailed look at the Supreme x Nike Air Max 1 colorways.

Brendan Dunne486 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App