Air Jordan 6

The Air Jordan 6, designed by Tinker Hatfield and released by Nike in 1991, introduced a molded heel tab inspired by a car spoiler, and also had visible Air cushioning and a reinforced toe cap. Michael Jordan wore this model during his first NBA championship season with the Chicago Bulls, cementing its status as an iconic sneaker in both basketball and sneaker culture. Collectors prioritize the Air Jordan 6 for its distinctive design elements, like the unique perforated side panels and translucent outsole, which highlight its performance roots. Its relevance traces back to the early ’90s NBA scene, capturing a moment when innovation met championship success, making it a must-have for fans of basketball history and classic sneaker design.

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