Fresh off the releases of the “Bin 23” and “Salesman” colorways at the NBA All-Star Weekend, the 35th anniversary celebration of the Air Jordan 6 continues this month with a silver Paris Saint-Germain collab coming soon.
The upcoming PSG x Air Jordan 6 sports a tonal silver color scheme on the leather upper, including the lacelocks, as well as the co-branded emblem on the heel. The sneaker also has a two-tone white and metallic silver midsole and a milky outsole underneath.
PSG and Jordan Brand previously collaborated on the Air Jordan 6 in 2019 with a new grey and infrared colorway. Since their partnership formed in 2018, the duo has also worked on the Air Jordan 1, the Air Jordan 5, and the Air Jordan 7.
Readers will be able to cop this “Metallic Silver" PSG x Air Jordan 6 on Feb. 24 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $215.