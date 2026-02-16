Fresh off the releases of the “Bin 23” and “Salesman” colorways at the NBA All-Star Weekend, the 35th anniversary celebration of the Air Jordan 6 continues this month with a silver Paris Saint-Germain collab coming soon.

The upcoming PSG x Air Jordan 6 sports a tonal silver color scheme on the leather upper, including the lacelocks, as well as the co-branded emblem on the heel. The sneaker also has a two-tone white and metallic silver midsole and a milky outsole underneath.