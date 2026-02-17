Sneaker releases are slightly more tame this week, coming off both the Super Bowl and the NBA All-Star Weekend, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still notable drops hitting retailers in the coming days.

For Lunar New Year, Jordan Brand has prepared premium Jordan 1 Low and Jordan 6 Low releases before the much-anticipated Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 collabs arrive this Saturday. Adidas is restocking both the “Triple Black” and “Royal” Virginia Adistar Jellyfish colorways, while New Balance is releasing its 992 collab with Salehe Bembury.

Scroll on for a full breakdown of this week’s best sneaker releases and how you can buy a pair.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

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