Sneakers

Levi's x Air Jordan 3, Pharrell x Adidas Jellyfish, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

The Levi's x Air Jordan 3 headlines this week's best releases.

Levi's x Air Jordan 3
The Levi's x Air Jordan 3 headlines this week's best releases. Via Nike

Sneaker releases are slightly more tame this week, coming off both the Super Bowl and the NBA All-Star Weekend, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still notable drops hitting retailers in the coming days.

For Lunar New Year, Jordan Brand has prepared premium Jordan 1 Low and Jordan 6 Low releases before the much-anticipated Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 collabs arrive this Saturday. Adidas is restocking both the “Triple Black” and “Royal” Virginia Adistar Jellyfish colorways, while New Balance is releasing its 992 collab with Salehe Bembury.

Scroll on for a full breakdown of this week’s best sneaker releases and how you can buy a pair.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

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Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Lunar New Year’

Price: $165
When: Tuesday, Feb. 17
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand has timed a special Air Jordan release for Lunar New Year, with this denim and pony hair-covered Jordan 1 Low dropping today. The sneaker also includes special details on the tongue and gold charms attached to the laces.

Nike Huarache 2k4 ‘All-Star’

Price: $210
When: Tuesday, Feb. 17
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike is rereleasing the Huarache 2k4 that Kobe Bryant wore at the 2004 NBA All-Star Game this week. This latest version also recalls the aforementioned game with the date embroidered inside the ankle collar.

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Nike Air Max 95 ‘City Pack’

Price: $190 each
When: Thursday, Feb. 19
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike is releasing a quartet of Air Max 95 styles this week that are each inspired by a specific region across the globe. The colorways include “Atelier” for Paris, a “Hong Kong” makeup, “Seongsu” for Seoul, and “I-95” for Baltimore.

Salehe Bembury x New Balance 992

Price: $230
When: Thursday, Feb. 19
Where: StockX.com, Newbalance.com and select retailers
What You Need to Know: If you missed out on the initial release last week, Salehe Bembury’s latest New Balance 992 collab is dropping again on Thursday. The sneaker will be available through New Balance stockists for $230.

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Air Jordan 6 Low Women’s

Price: $205
When: Thursday, Feb. 19
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Another Year of the Horse-themed release coming from Jordan Brand this week is an Air Jordan 6 Low dropping exclusively in women’s sizing. The upper is covered entirely of a premium black pony hair material and paired with metallic silver accents on the midsole.

Willy Chavarria x Adidas Megaride AG

Price: $200 each
When: Friday, Feb. 20
Where: Complex Shop
What You Need to Know: Willy Chavarria’s Adidas Megaride AG collabs are coming to Complex this Friday. The project is available in two colorways, including in sail and grey makeups.

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Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish

Price: $300
When: Saturday, Feb. 21
Where: StockX.com, Adidas Confirmed and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Adidas is restocking the “Triple Black” and “Royal Blue” Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish colorways this weekend. This latest drop will be more accessible than the initial release last year and will be available on the Confirmed app and at select Adidas stockists globally.

Levis’ x Air Jordan 3

Price: $230
When: Saturday, Feb. 21
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS and select retailers
What You Need to Know: The global release for the “Rigid” and “Black” colorways of the Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 is finally arriving this weekend. The two styles will be available through the Nike SNKRS app as well as at select Levi’s and Jordan stockists for $230 apiece.

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