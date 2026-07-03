Hasbro’s 'Peppa Pig' AI Contracts Spark Fight Over Kids’ Voice Rights

According to Deadline, the beloved children's franchise is facing backlash after reports revealed that Hasbro is asking child voice actors to sign contracts allowing their voices to be used for artificial intelligence purposes. The clauses have ignited alarm among agents representing young performers, who argue that children should never be asked to sign away rights that could allow their voices to be cloned or reused long after they've left the show.

At the center of the controversy is language that industry sources say could permit AI-generated versions of a child's voice to appear in Peppa Pig commercial content. While AI provisions have become increasingly common in entertainment contracts, critics argue that applying them to children crosses a line.

More than 1,900 people have now signed an open letter from the Agents of Young Performers Association (AYPA), condemning what it describes as an industry trend of forcing families into "take it or leave it" agreements if they want their children to land major roles.

Peppa Pig remains one of the biggest preschool franchises on the planet, having grown from a British cartoon into a global entertainment empire after Hasbro acquired the brand in 2019.

AYPA's letter argues that artificial intelligence poses unique risks to young performers, whose voices could become permanent commercial assets before they're old enough to understand what they're agreeing to. "Where the performer is a child, consent must be treated with the greatest of care," the organization wrote.

It continued: "Children cannot provide fully informed legal consent and a parent or guardian's approval should never be used as a blanket license to capture, clone, train, or reuse a child's voice indefinitely."