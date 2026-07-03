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Hasbro’s 'Peppa Pig' AI Contracts Spark Fight Over Kids’ Voice Rights

Agents and parents say Hasbro’s AI contract language crosses a line. Inside the battle over who owns a child’s voice in a billion-dollar kids’ franchise.

'Peppa Pig' Under Fire for Demanding Child Voice Actors Sign Over Their Rights to AI
Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Peppa Pig is making headlines, and this time, the muddy puddles aren’t the problem.

According to Deadline, the beloved children's franchise is facing backlash after reports revealed that Hasbro is asking child voice actors to sign contracts allowing their voices to be used for artificial intelligence purposes. The clauses have ignited alarm among agents representing young performers, who argue that children should never be asked to sign away rights that could allow their voices to be cloned or reused long after they've left the show.

At the center of the controversy is language that industry sources say could permit AI-generated versions of a child's voice to appear in Peppa Pig commercial content. While AI provisions have become increasingly common in entertainment contracts, critics argue that applying them to children crosses a line.

More than 1,900 people have now signed an open letter from the Agents of Young Performers Association (AYPA), condemning what it describes as an industry trend of forcing families into "take it or leave it" agreements if they want their children to land major roles.

Peppa Pig remains one of the biggest preschool franchises on the planet, having grown from a British cartoon into a global entertainment empire after Hasbro acquired the brand in 2019.

AYPA's letter argues that artificial intelligence poses unique risks to young performers, whose voices could become permanent commercial assets before they're old enough to understand what they're agreeing to. "Where the performer is a child, consent must be treated with the greatest of care," the organization wrote.

It continued: "Children cannot provide fully informed legal consent and a parent or guardian's approval should never be used as a blanket license to capture, clone, train, or reuse a child's voice indefinitely."

The group concluded with an unequivocal position: "We reject all contracts that require child performers to surrender voice rights indefinitely and without limits."

Hasbro has not commented on specific negotiations but defended its overall approach. "The protection of child performers is core to who Hasbro is, it's part of our DNA," a spokesperson said. "As industry standards around AI continue to evolve, we are committed to engaging with this issue in a responsible and transparent manner."

The dispute comes as governments and entertainment companies continue to grapple with how artificial intelligence should be regulated. States including New York have expanded protections against unauthorized AI voice cloning, while proposed updates to children's privacy laws would tighten restrictions on collecting and monetizing minors' voice recordings and biometric data.

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