AI Company Apologizes for Job Interview Tattoo Stunt After 'Black Mirror' Comparisons

An AI company has drawn comparisons to Black Mirror after offering job interviews to people willing to get permanent tattoos of its logo.

In an initial post shared on LinkedIn, LemonLime co-founder Jordan Zietz announced that seven people got tattoos after attending a YC Startup school party the San Francisco company hosted.

"We brought an actual tattoo artist to our party and offered an instant interview to anyone who got a LemonLime tattoo," he wrote alongside a picture showing someone getting a tattoo. "We are bold, we take risks, and we do things that haven’t been done before."

He added: "Being committed to our mission is paramount. Pre-requisites for building the future. If you’re reaching out to us to apply for a job, you might want to take notes."

Shortly after the post started to circulate on social media, the company was criticized and drew comparisons to dystopian fiction, including the popular Netflix series Black Mirror. Amid mounting criticism, Zietz apologized in a lengthy post shared on X, admitting that he "messed up."