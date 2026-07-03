AI Filmmaking

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82nd Annual Golden Globes - Show
Pop Culture

Jodie Foster Says 'F1' Felt Like It "Was Made by AI"

The two-time Oscar winner suggested that the Brad Pitt-starring movie feels so derivative that a computer could have made it.

Joe Price14 days ago
The Google logo is displayed during the Warsaw Security Forum 2025.
Pop Culture

Google Announces A24 Partnership to Develop AI Filmmaking Tools

A24’s library will not be accessed by Google.

Jose Martinez24 days ago

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