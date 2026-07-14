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Meek Mill Predicts He’ll Be a Billionaire, Thinks ‘AI and Tech’ Will Help Get Him There

The rapper plans on elevating his net worth by integrating AI and technology with creativity.

Rapper Meek Mill backstage during Young Thug & Friends: A Benefit Concert at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Image via Prince Williams/WireImage

Meek Mill has big plans to be the next rap artist on the Forbes billionaires’ list.

The Philadelphia rapper was a guest on the Monday (July 13) episode of podcast On Wax With Lyor Cohen and shared his plans to elevate from the “algorithm era” of music. Meek detailed that he’s been able to uphold his platform through several eras of music, including the mixtape and blog era.

“I grew through them all … It probably was just me and Justin Bieber on YouTube,” he recalled. “Nobody wouldn't really know that, but if somebody checked the data of it, like, ‘How did Meek Mill get on YouTube in 2006?’”

Meek added that even though he had “zero dollars” at the time his freestyles began circulating YouTube, his early visibility motivated him to rap as a career.

“When AI came out, it was mind-blowing because if it's a contract … Of course, I know how to read, but I don't understand the language of legal interpretations,” Meek continued. “I can take my contract before I go to my legal representation and say, ‘Claude, break this down … We can make it sixth grade [reading level], 12th grade, the easiest way you want. So we don't miss anything in a contract.’”

The rapper added that he’s had it “planned” to become a part of the “next generation of wealthy billionaires” in rap like Jay-Z, who has a net worth of $2.8 billion, and Dr. Dre, who has an estimated net worth of $1 billion.

“And I think AI and tech is going to help me jump me to that space because I think I'm ahead of the game in the rap world on that subject [in] trying to integrate the two with creative and technology all in one,” Meek concluded.

Meek has already shown interest in building his “true potential” as a businessman, which he shared in a tweet in March about venturing over to LinkedIn.

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