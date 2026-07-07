'RHOBH' Alum Annemarie Wiley Alleges Years of Abuse in Marcellus Wiley Divorce Filing

The fallout between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Annemarie Wiley and former NFL star Marcellus Wiley is escalating fast. Just days after Marcellus was arrested on a domestic battery charge in Florida, Annemarie filed for divorce and petitioned for a restraining order, alleging years of physical, sexual, emotional, and financial abuse throughout their marriage. According to newly filed court documents obtained by TMZ, Annemarie is asking a judge to order Marcellus to stay at least 100 yards away from her, grant her exclusive use of their Los Angeles home, award her custody of their three children, and order spousal support. She also claims she fears for her safety.

In a declaration included with the filing, Annemarie describes what she calls "a continuing and escalating pattern of physical violence, sexual abuse, verbal and emotional abuse, financial control and intimidation." She added that the alleged trauma has left lasting effects, writing, "Because of the trauma associated with many of these events, there are gaps in my memory, as I have blocked out much of what Marcellus has done to me." The filing lays out allegations spanning more than a decade. Annemarie claims Marcellus raped her while intoxicated in 2012, punched her in the face in 2014, threw a bottle of Coca-Cola at her while she was nine months pregnant in 2019, struck her in the face with his shoes in 2025, and sexually assaulted her multiple times in January 2026. She also alleges he borrowed $100,000 from her without repaying it and racked up another $100,000 in charges on her credit cards. The allegations have not been proven in court, and a judge has not yet ruled on her requests. The divorce filing comes on the heels of Marcellus' July 4 arrest at an Orlando hotel. According to the arrest affidavit, Annemarie told police the couple argued in their hotel room while traveling with their children, and alleged Marcellus intentionally poked her in the cheek while standing over their bed before threatening to kill her. She also said that the confrontation unfolded in front of their 7-year-old daughter.

Marcellus denied touching his wife, telling investigators they had "never had any physical violence between them," despite Annemarie alleging a long history of abuse. He was nevertheless arrested and booked on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge. Two days later, the former Chargers defensive lineman broke his silence on X. "I'm deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and concern for me and my itty bitties," he wrote. "Your support is fully appreciated. I completely and unequivocally deny these allegations, and I'm certain the truth will prevail." He added that he could not fully address the accusations because the matter is now before the courts. "As you know, I'm usually the first to break down the truth and separate facts from fiction. But because this is now a legal matter—and because my greatest responsibility is protecting my babies... I have to handle this differently."