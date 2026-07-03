Florida Woman Who Was Named 'Teacher of the Year' Arrested for Child Abuse Days After Receiving Award
Featured
Life
She is being accused of hitting a female pupil in the face after she shared concerns with her, and causing her nose to bleed, according to a police report.Brenton Blanchet
Elba High School’s secretary Martha Sasser Pope was arrested this week and hit with the charged with engaging in a sexual act with a student.Xavier Hamilton
41-year-old Florida teacher Heiry Calvi was arrested after she allegedly had sex with her 15-year-old student, and to make matters worse, she's pregnant.Joe Price
Jean-Marc Sauve, head of the commission that put the report together, said the church showed “deep, total and even cruel indifference for years."Brenton Blanchet