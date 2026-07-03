Child Abuse

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Timothy Busfield Claims 'False Allegations' Ruined His Career Amid Child Abuse Claims
Pop Culture

Timothy Busfield Says Child Sexual Abuse Case Has ‘Canceled’ His Hollywood Career

Newly released grand jury testimony details Busfield’s claim that the case cost him TV shows, a film role and his agency.

Bernadette Giacomazzo1 day ago
'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown Says TLC Has Her 'Under A Microscope' After Child Abuse Confession
Pop Culture

'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown Says TLC Has Her ‘Under a Microscope’ After Abuse Reveal

Inside the painful story she says she still isn’t ‘emotionally healed’ enough to fully share, and how it’s reshaping the way she parents her three kids.

Bernadette Giacomazzo17 days ago
Michael Jackson.
Music

Michael Jackson Child Sex Abuse Accusers Given 2028 Trial Date

The accusers, James Safechuck and Wade Robson, appeared in HBO documentary 'Leaving Neverland.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams35 days ago
Brook McDaniel
Life

Kentucky Mom Arrested for Tattooing 22-Month-Old Son, Allegedly Said He ‘Wanted’ It

Brook McDaniel claims he referred to the tattoo as a "party dot."

tara mahadevan71 days ago
27 Disney Cruise Ship Workers Arrested in Child Sexual Exploitation Ring
Life

Disney Cruise Line Staff Among Detained in San Diego Child Exploitation Probe

Inside the multi-day federal operation that swept eight cruise ships, shocked passengers, and led to the detention of crew members tied to alleged child exploitation material.

Bernadette Giacomazzo71 days ago
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Tyreek Hill.
Sports

Tyreek Hill's Estranged Wife Seeking His Child Abuse Probe Records to Prove Violent Past

The former Miami Dolphins wide receiver was investigated for child abuse in 2019.

Joe Price72 days ago
Josh Duggar Was Given a Message Saying CSA is a 'Victimless Crime'
Pop Culture

Anna Duggar Forwarded a Message Calling Josh Duggar’s CSAM Crime ‘Victimless’

A leaked email Anna Duggar forwarded questions Josh’s 12-year sentence and describes child sexual abuse material offenses as 'victimless.' Here’s what it said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo73 days ago
UFC Veteran Tim Means Arrested on Child Abuse Charges
Sports

UFC Fighter Tim Means Arrested on Child Abuse Charge After Allegedly Head-Butting Daughter

Police say the longtime Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight attacked his 17-year-old daughter during a dispute that allegedly escalated from an argument over chores.

Bernadette Giacomazzo83 days ago
Melissa Gilbert 'Knew' About Timothy Busfield's Past Sexual Assault Allegations Before Marrying Him
Pop Culture

Melissa Gilbert Says She ‘Wasn’t Blind’ to Past Allegations Against Timothy Busfield

Gilbert explains why she married Busfield despite past allegations and says she was neither 'naive' nor 'complicit.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo100 days ago
Melissa Gilbert Defends Timothy Busfield in New Interview, Calls His Arrest 'Traumatizing'
Pop Culture

Melissa Gilbert Breaks Silence on Timothy Busfield’s Child Sex Abuse Case

Inside the 'hell' she describes, why Melissa Gilbert says Timothy Busfield is 'canceled,' and how the charges have changed their lives.

Bernadette Giacomazzo106 days ago
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Burger King Franchisee Back in Court for Alleged Child Labor and Wage Violations
Life

Burger King Franchisee Accused of 1,600 Child Labor and Wage Violations

From a 13-year-old on the line to 104 restaurants under review, a years-long trail of complaints has erupted into a multistate labor probe involving a Burger King franchisee.

Bernadette Giacomazzo110 days ago
Joseph Duggar's Whereabouts are Unknown After Jail Release
Pop Culture

Joseph Duggar Vanishes After Jail Release Amid Child Abuse Case

Records show the reality TV alum left Arkansas custody days ago, but Florida officials haven’t logged him in as serious child abuse counts stack up.

Bernadette Giacomazzo110 days ago
'19 Kids & Counting' Star Joseph Duggar Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Children
Pop Culture

‘19 Kids & Counting’ Star Joseph Duggar Arrested on Child Sex Abuse Charges

Authorities say a forensic interview with the now-teen victim led to the allegations, resulting in Duggar’s arrest and pending extradition to Florida.

Bernadette Giacomazzo121 days ago
Jimmy Francois wearing a blue cap, sunglasses, and multiple gold chains, standing near a vehicle.
Music

NYC Rapper Bentley Bugz Arraigned on Federal Child Sex Trafficking Charges

Jimmy Francois faces charges that could bring a life sentence if he's convicted.

Mark Elibert129 days ago
Terrence Howard Reveals He Suffered Sexual Trauma at Just 4 Years Old
Pop Culture

Terrence Howard Reveals He Suffered Sexual Trauma at Just 4 Years Old

Howard’s raw confession exposes a hidden epidemic of boys’ sexual abuse—and how his past clashes with Hollywood, fatherhood, and healing today.

Bernadette Giacomazzo131 days ago
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Former NFL Player Tim Tebow Testifies Before Congress to Combat Child Exploitation
Sports

Tim Tebow Testifies Before Congress to Combat Child Exploitation

The former quarterback urged lawmakers to expand resources for identifying and rescuing victims of online child exploitation.

Bernadette Giacomazzo136 days ago
Shanteari Weems Has 'No Regrets' About Shooting Her Abusive Ex-Cop Husband After Prison Release
Pop Culture

Shanteari Weems Says She Has 'No Regrets' After Serving Time for Shooting Her Ex-Husband

After being released from prison, Shanteari Weems is speaking out about the 2022 shooting of her ex-husband and why she says she has no regrets.

Bernadette Giacomazzo142 days ago
Hands of arrested businessman wearing handcuffs
Pop Culture

Squatty Potty Founder Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Child Abuse Material Case

Prosecutors allege Robert Edwards received explicit images involving minors; he remains in custody pending a detention hearing.

Bernadette Giacomazzo143 days ago

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