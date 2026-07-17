Timothy Busfield Says Child Sexual Abuse Case Has ‘Canceled’ His Hollywood Career

Timothy Busfield says the criminal case against him has already destroyed his Hollywood career, telling a New Mexico grand jury that he believes the allegations have permanently ended his time in the entertainment industry.
Newly released testimony from Busfield's February grand jury appearance, obtained by Entertainment Weekly, offers the actor's most detailed comments since he was indicted on child sex abuse charges. The Emmy winner, who has pleaded not guilty, argued that the accusations have cost him professional opportunities regardless of how the case ultimately ends.
“My career is done. I’m canceled,” Busfield testified. “I’ll never work again just based on people’s fear that I would do this again and even if it wasn’t true, I’m done.”
Busfield claimed he has already lost television projects, a film role, and professional representation. “I’ve lost TV shows, a movie they’ve digitally replaced me from. My agency fired me. I’m done,” he said, adding that the fallout has extended beyond his own career. “My children, grandchildren, everybody in my life is done because of these false allegations for money and for revenge.”
At another point in his testimony, Busfield directed his criticism toward the parents who accused him of abusing their twin sons, telling jurors, “These two criminals have ruined me.”
He also referenced the impact on his wife, Melissa Gilbert, saying the case had affected both her and her business. Court records indicate Busfield occasionally drifted off topic during his testimony before apologizing, telling jurors, “This is all very real, and the stakes are very high.”
The testimony comes as Busfield continues fighting four felony counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor under 13. Prosecutors allege the incidents involved two 11-year-old twin boys whom Busfield met while directing episodes of The Cleaning Lady. The allegations center on conduct that allegedly occurred between 2022 and 2024.
Busfield surrendered to authorities in January after an arrest warrant was issued, was later released under court supervision, and pleaded not guilty to all four counts. His legal team has also filed a motion seeking dismissal of the indictment, arguing prosecutors failed to present a fair and impartial case to the grand jury.
Throughout the proceedings, Gilbert has remained one of Busfield's most vocal defenders. She submitted a letter to the court before his release from custody, later appeared on Good Morning America to defend him publicly, and said the ordeal had been “the most traumatizing experience of our lives.”
“Our life as we knew it is done,” Gilbert said during that interview. “For Tim, it’s done. He’s canceled. Even if he’s exonerated, he will always be that guy.” She also maintained that Busfield is “the last person in the world who would hurt a child.”
The case has continued to grow since Busfield's January arrest. In addition to the criminal charges involving the twin boys, court filings have referenced older allegations dating back to the 1990s and 2012, as well as testimony connected to a separate allegation involving a teenage girl. Busfield has denied those allegations through his attorneys, and no criminal charges were filed in connection with the earlier claims.
Busfield's trial is currently scheduled to begin in May 2027.
If you suspect child sexual abuse or human trafficking, help is available. Contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-CHILD (1-800-422-4453) for confidential, 24/7 assistance in more than 170 languages. Suspected child exploitation or trafficking can also be reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline at 1-800-THE-LOST or online at cybertipline.org.