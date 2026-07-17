Timothy Busfield Says Child Sexual Abuse Case Has ‘Canceled’ His Hollywood Career

Timothy Busfield says the criminal case against him has already destroyed his Hollywood career, telling a New Mexico grand jury that he believes the allegations have permanently ended his time in the entertainment industry. Newly released testimony from Busfield's February grand jury appearance, obtained by Entertainment Weekly, offers the actor's most detailed comments since he was indicted on child sex abuse charges. The Emmy winner, who has pleaded not guilty, argued that the accusations have cost him professional opportunities regardless of how the case ultimately ends.

“My career is done. I’m canceled,” Busfield testified. “I’ll never work again just based on people’s fear that I would do this again and even if it wasn’t true, I’m done.” Busfield claimed he has already lost television projects, a film role, and professional representation. “I’ve lost TV shows, a movie they’ve digitally replaced me from. My agency fired me. I’m done,” he said, adding that the fallout has extended beyond his own career. “My children, grandchildren, everybody in my life is done because of these false allegations for money and for revenge.” At another point in his testimony, Busfield directed his criticism toward the parents who accused him of abusing their twin sons, telling jurors, “These two criminals have ruined me.” He also referenced the impact on his wife, Melissa Gilbert, saying the case had affected both her and her business. Court records indicate Busfield occasionally drifted off topic during his testimony before apologizing, telling jurors, “This is all very real, and the stakes are very high.” The testimony comes as Busfield continues fighting four felony counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor under 13. Prosecutors allege the incidents involved two 11-year-old twin boys whom Busfield met while directing episodes of The Cleaning Lady. The allegations center on conduct that allegedly occurred between 2022 and 2024.

If you suspect child sexual abuse or human trafficking, help is available. Contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-CHILD (1-800-422-4453) for confidential, 24/7 assistance in more than 170 languages. Suspected child exploitation or trafficking can also be reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline at 1-800-THE-LOST or online at cybertipline.org.