A Quiet Place

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John Krasinski at an event, wearing a dark suit, with a neutral expression. Background features large text.
Pop Culture

Fans Think They Know Why the Next ‘A Quiet Place’ Film Is Being Delayed

A 'Quiet Place Part III,' the fourth film in the franchise, is hitting theaters later than planned—and fans have a theory about the delay.

Griff Griffin287 days ago
Lupita Nyong'o at Tribeca Festival in a sequined dress, posing in front of "A Quiet Place Day One" posters
Pop Culture

Lupita Nyong'o Had Chadwick Boseman on Her Mind for 'Daunting' Role as Cancer Patient in 'A Quiet Place: Day One'

The late Oscar nominee, who starred in 'Black Panther,' '42,' and 'Get On Up,' died in 2020 from colon cancer.

Jaelani Turner-Williams745 days ago
Lupita Nyong'o  wearing a stylish, sleeveless dress with drop earrings on a red carpet.
Pop Culture

Lupita Nyong'o Says Press Junkets With Journalists Asking the Same Questions Are 'Torture'

The Oscar-winning actress spoke out about the repetitive and taxing nature of media interviews.

Alex Ocho772 days ago
deadpool 3
Pop Culture

Super Bowl 2024 Trailers: 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' 'A Quiet Place: Day One,' 'Twisters,' and More

Football, commercials, and movie trailers. It's the American way.

Trace William Cowen886 days ago
Kusama: Infinity (2018)
Pop Culture

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime (August 2023)

Discover the best films on Amazon Prime right now. From 'Minority Report' to 'The Machinist,' these are the best Amazon Prime movies worth streaming.

Rachel Aster Perlman1098 days ago
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Adam Driver in the '65' trailer
Pop Culture

Adam Driver Hunts Dinosaurs in ‘65’ Trailer From ‘A Quiet Place’ Writers

The action-packed thriller, which was directed and written by 'A Quiet Place' writers, shows Adam Driver fighting dinosaurs after crash-landing on Earth.

Dayna Haffenden1311 days ago
Lupita Nyong'o is seen in a paparazzi shot
Pop Culture

Lupita Nyong’o to Star in ‘A Quiet Place’ Prequel ‘Day One’

But first, Lupita Nyong’o will next be seen in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ which hits theaters later this month and marks the last Phase Four MCU entry.

Trace William Cowen1354 days ago
'A Quiet Place' movie screening.
Pop Culture

'A Quiet Place' Video Game Adaptation Is in the Works

It has been announced that Paramount Pictures' successful 'A Quiet Place' franchise is about to receive a video game adaption sometime in 2022.

Jordan Rose1724 days ago
a quiet place
Pop Culture

'A Quiet Place Part II' Tops $100 Million at Box Office While 'In The Heights' Stumbles

'A Quiet Place Part II' is the first movie of the pandemic era to surpass $100 million at the U.S. box office after outpacing 'In The Heights' over the weekend.

Brad Callas1859 days ago
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 71st Annual Writers Guild Awards.
Pop Culture

John Krasinski Responds to Amy Schumer’s Joke That He and Emily Blunt Are Married ‘For Publicity’

John Krasinski kept the joke going after comedian Amy Schumer wrote on Instagram that he and Emily Blunt have a "pretend marriage for publicity"

Jose Martinez1871 days ago
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A Quiet Place Part 2
Pop Culture

'A Quiet Place Part II' Beats Pandemic Box Office Record With $48 Million Debut (UPDATE)

John Krasinski's 'A Quiet Place Part II' is currently headed for a rather massive box office opening weekend, expected to rake in over $57 million.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1875 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch the Final Trailer for 'A Quiet Place Part II'

Like a slew of other highly anticipated movies, the 'A Quiet Place' sequel was originally set for a 2020 theatrical release but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Trace William Cowen1898 days ago
Tom Cruise talking and making selfie with his fans.
Pop Culture

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Will Move to Paramount+ After 45 Days in Theaters

Paramount will be making ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ available on its streaming service after spending 45 days in theaters.

Jose Martinez1968 days ago
Quiet Place cast
Pop Culture

Third ‘Quiet Place’ Movie in Development, John Krasinski Exiting Director’s Chair

Though the sequel has yet to reach theaters due to several delays caused by the coronavirus, a third 'Quiet Place' movie is already in the works.

Gavin Evans2075 days ago
quiet place
Pop Culture

'A Quiet Place 2' Release Delayed Amid Rising Coronavirus Concern

It's the latest blockbuster to be delayed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

tara mahadevan2318 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch the New 'A Quiet Place: Part II' Trailer

The Emily Blunt-starring sequel hits theaters in March.

Trace William Cowen2389 days ago
Ryan Reynolds
Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski in Talks for New Movie 'Imaginary Friends'

Krasinski is writing, directing, and starring.

Alex Galbraith2466 days ago
kanye
Pop Culture

'SNL' Writers Reveal How 'A Kanye Place' Came Together

The sketch is an instant classic.

Trace William Cowen2991 days ago

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