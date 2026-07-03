Latest Stories
Fans Think They Know Why the Next ‘A Quiet Place’ Film Is Being Delayed
A 'Quiet Place Part III,' the fourth film in the franchise, is hitting theaters later than planned—and fans have a theory about the delay.
Lupita Nyong'o Had Chadwick Boseman on Her Mind for 'Daunting' Role as Cancer Patient in 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
The late Oscar nominee, who starred in 'Black Panther,' '42,' and 'Get On Up,' died in 2020 from colon cancer.
Lupita Nyong'o Says Press Junkets With Journalists Asking the Same Questions Are 'Torture'
The Oscar-winning actress spoke out about the repetitive and taxing nature of media interviews.
Super Bowl 2024 Trailers: 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' 'A Quiet Place: Day One,' 'Twisters,' and More
Football, commercials, and movie trailers. It's the American way.
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime (August 2023)
Discover the best films on Amazon Prime right now. From 'Minority Report' to 'The Machinist,' these are the best Amazon Prime movies worth streaming.
Adam Driver Hunts Dinosaurs in ‘65’ Trailer From ‘A Quiet Place’ Writers
The action-packed thriller, which was directed and written by 'A Quiet Place' writers, shows Adam Driver fighting dinosaurs after crash-landing on Earth.
Lupita Nyong’o to Star in ‘A Quiet Place’ Prequel ‘Day One’
But first, Lupita Nyong’o will next be seen in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ which hits theaters later this month and marks the last Phase Four MCU entry.
'A Quiet Place' Video Game Adaptation Is in the Works
It has been announced that Paramount Pictures' successful 'A Quiet Place' franchise is about to receive a video game adaption sometime in 2022.
'A Quiet Place Part II' Tops $100 Million at Box Office While 'In The Heights' Stumbles
'A Quiet Place Part II' is the first movie of the pandemic era to surpass $100 million at the U.S. box office after outpacing 'In The Heights' over the weekend.
John Krasinski Responds to Amy Schumer’s Joke That He and Emily Blunt Are Married ‘For Publicity’
John Krasinski kept the joke going after comedian Amy Schumer wrote on Instagram that he and Emily Blunt have a "pretend marriage for publicity"
'A Quiet Place Part II' Beats Pandemic Box Office Record With $48 Million Debut (UPDATE)
John Krasinski's 'A Quiet Place Part II' is currently headed for a rather massive box office opening weekend, expected to rake in over $57 million.
Watch the Final Trailer for 'A Quiet Place Part II'
Like a slew of other highly anticipated movies, the 'A Quiet Place' sequel was originally set for a 2020 theatrical release but was delayed due to the pandemic.
‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Will Move to Paramount+ After 45 Days in Theaters
Paramount will be making ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ available on its streaming service after spending 45 days in theaters.
Third ‘Quiet Place’ Movie in Development, John Krasinski Exiting Director’s Chair
Though the sequel has yet to reach theaters due to several delays caused by the coronavirus, a third 'Quiet Place' movie is already in the works.
'A Quiet Place 2' Release Delayed Amid Rising Coronavirus Concern
It's the latest blockbuster to be delayed amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Watch the New 'A Quiet Place: Part II' Trailer
The Emily Blunt-starring sequel hits theaters in March.
Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski in Talks for New Movie 'Imaginary Friends'
Krasinski is writing, directing, and starring.
'SNL' Writers Reveal How 'A Kanye Place' Came Together
The sketch is an instant classic.