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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Djimon Hounsou Says 'Not Much Has Changed' Since His Complaints About Unfair Payment in Hollywood
The 'A Quiet Place: Day One' told OkayAfrica that he's able to "sustain a career," but struggles with being paid more as an actor.
Jaelani Turner-Williams667 days ago
Pop Culture
Lupita Nyong'o Says Press Junkets With Journalists Asking the Same Questions Are 'Torture'
The Oscar-winning actress spoke out about the repetitive and taxing nature of media interviews.
Alex Ocho773 days ago
Pop Culture
Super Bowl 2024 Trailers: 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' 'A Quiet Place: Day One,' 'Twisters,' and More
Football, commercials, and movie trailers. It's the American way.
Trace William Cowen887 days ago