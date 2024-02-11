Super Bowl 2024 Trailers: 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' 'A Quiet Place: Day One,' and More

For some, Super Bowl weekend is about the football. There’s plenty of that happening on Sunday. For others, it’s all about the commercials, and there’s also plenty of that to go around too. But for another group, which may or may not overlap with the others in a theoretical Venn diagram, the Big Game is all about the Big Trailers.

Ahead of Sunday’s broadcast, these trailers and teasers were among those expected to be arriving in tandem with the 49ers and Chiefs showdown: Deadpool 3, A Quiet Place: Day One, IF, Bob Marley: One Love, Inside Out 2, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and Twisters.

Below, see what ended up shaking out. Some of these offerings, of course, were rolled out prior to the game. At any rate, it seems like Ryan Reynolds is on the precipice of two potential back-to-back blockbusters. His Deadpool 3 (officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine), notably, was previously announced to be featuring the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, though the actor has since made it clear that Logan will not be fucked with. Reynolds is also aboard Paramount's IF, written and directed by John Krasinski.