90s

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On what would have been her 47th birthday, we take a deeper look into the history of Aaliyah, one of the most legendary R&B singers of the ’90s, highlighting interesting facts about her life and career.
Complex
January 16 marks the birthday of legendary ’90s singer Aaliyah. She would have turned 47. To honor her legacy, here are her 25 best songs of all time, including classics like “Try Again,” “I Care 4 U,” and more.
Damien Scott

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Halle Berry Takes Part in Viral ‘90s Trend: ‘Had Fools Falling in Love’

The Academy Award winner cheekily referenced her 1998 film 'Why Do Fools Fall In Love' while participating in the online trend.

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How Celebrity Hairstylist Chuckie Amos Turned Brandy's Box Braids into a Site of Refusal

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Queen Latifah Shares How Erika Alexander Ended Up on 'Living Single'

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The 20 Best D'Angelo Songs, Ranked

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The Best Discontinued Snacks from the 90s
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The Best Discontinued Snacks From the 90s

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