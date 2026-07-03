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Jay-Z had an album's worth of bangers before ever dropping 'Reasonable Doubt.'Jesse Serwer
Thirty years ago, Nas released 'It Was Written', his classic follow up to 'Illmatic.' Here is the story of how he avoided the sophomore slump.Insanul Ahmed
For the 30th anniversary of its release, we got Havoc, Prodigy, Q-Tip, and everyone else involved to tell the stories behind Mobb Deep's 'The Infamous.'Insanul Ahmed
Thirty-two years later, Nas's ten-track masterpiece, Illmatic, is still one of the most important rap albums of all time. Here's how it changed hip-hop.Rob Marriott