90s Hip-Hop

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Three images of Jay-Z in different styles and outfits, including sunglasses and a varsity jacket, with a blue halftone effect.
Music

The 100 Best Jay-Z Songs

From crossover anthems like “Big Pimpin’” to ruthless diss tracks like “The Takeover,” Jay-Z has more great songs than he has problems. These are his absolute best.

Andrew Barber91 days ago
A group photo of the Wu-Tang Clan members against a yellow background with their logo. these are the best wu tang clan albums of all time.
Music

The 20 Best Wu-Tang Clan Albums

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Wu-Tang Clan have released some of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time. Here are the 20 best.

Paul Cantor95 days ago
Jay-Z sitting in an office, wearing a cap and casual attire, with cityscape visible through large windows behind him. This was during the Reasonable Doubt era, which is one of the greatest rap albums of the '90s.
Music

The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s

From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'

Insanul Ahmed119 days ago
Jay-Z wearing a Rocawear jacket and beanie, sitting against a dark background. He has created two of the best rap albums of all time, 'Reasonable Doubt' and 'The Blueprint.'
Music

Why Jay-Z's 'The Blueprint' Is Better Than 'Reasonable Doubt'

Jay-Z is doing two concerts at Yankee Stadium—one celebrating 'Reasonable Doubt,' the other celebrating 'The Blueprint.' But which album is better?"

Insanul Ahmed120 days ago
Models in front of Shirt King Phade Backdrop for Headz, Guest Edited by Nikki Nelms.
Style

From T-Shirts to Canvas, Shirt King Phade Explains His Artistic Evolution

The legendary artist opened up his archive and brought out some of his most memorable murals, which served as the perfect backdrop for a nostalgic fashion shoot inspired by a night out during the '90s.

Dori Walker234 days ago
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Man in an orange jacket and sunglasses, gesturing with fingers on his temples, in an urban setting.
Music

10 Underappreciated Hip-Hop Artists of the ’90s

Get familiar with these '90s rappers that you probably slept on.

C. Vernon Coleman II235 days ago
3D text reading "Hip Hop Grandmaster Awards" on a dark background with stage equipment.
Music

Dr. Dre, Nas, Scarface, and More Honored as Hip Hop Legends at Paid in Full’s 3rd Grandmaster Awards

Kool G Rap and Grand Puba got their flowers at the third annual gala that celebrates hip hop's past, present, and future.

Alex Ocho270 days ago
Master P in camo outfit, wearing sunglasses and a chain, surrounded by people in similar attire on stage.
Music

The 25 Greatest No Limit Songs Of All Time

From classic posse cuts to platinum-selling anthems, these are the essential tracks that defined Master P's No Limit Records.

Brendan Frederick277 days ago
Tupac Shakur attended KMEL Summer Jam at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, on August 1, 1992.
Music

Suge Knight Claims Dying Tupac Shakur Begged Him to End His Life After Las Vegas Shooting

The former Death Row Records CEO claims the murdered rapper feared going back to prison so much he would rather die.

Aaron Rasmussen380 days ago
Nas wearing a dark beanie and bandana stands in front of an arched window, looking serious.
Music

The 100 Best Nas Songs

Straight out the dungeons of rap, we count down the 100 best songs of Nas' storied career.

Gabriel Alvarez386 days ago
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Action figure of J Dilla with a striped shirt, cap, and chain, alongside a music production device. Package labeled "J Dilla Donuts."
Music

J Dilla 'Donuts' Figure on Complex Shop: How to Buy

Super7 pays tribute to Dilla’s legacy with collectible album-cover figure.

Complex Staff395 days ago
K-Pop group Kiss Of Life posing together, each wearing casual tops and jeans. They have name tags and are making playful hand gestures.
Music

Kiss of Life's Julie Apologizes Again for Culturally Insensitive 'Old School Hip Hop' Livestream

The K-Pop singer previously said sorry to the Black and Latino communities after her controversial birthday stream in April.

Alex Ocho411 days ago
SZA in a red outfit and Kendrick Lamar in a blue jacket on stage, singing energetically with a dark audience background.
Music

Every No. 1 Rap Song in Hot 100 History

Historically, it's been rare for rap songs to reach No. 1. Here's a look at every time, from Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby" to Kendrick Lamar's "luther."

David Turner421 days ago
MF DOOM mic
Music

A Look at the Early MF DOOM Years—Before He Found the Mask

Read an excerpt from 'Chronicles of DOOM," the definitive MF DOOM biography, written by veteran journalist S.H. Fernando Jr.

S.H. Fernando Jr.631 days ago

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